CM Wong, NYC Sheriff’s Office crack down on illegal marijuana sales in Maspeth, Middle Village

Council Member Phil Wong partnered with the New York City Sheriff’s Office to begin targeted enforcement of smoke shops and stores selling unlicensed goods within the district. The enforcement operations commenced on Jan. 10 with inspections at several stores in both Middle Village and Maspeth that were allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes, illegal cannabis products, and flavored vape items.

New York state banned flavored e-cigarettes in 2020 and raised the legal age for purchase from 18 to 21, allowing for only menthol, mint, wintergreen or tobacco flavored products to be sold in stores. As of 2023, New York raised the tax on cigarettes to the highest in the nation. Combined with a local tax from the city which raised the total to $6.85, bringing the grand price for a pack of 20 name-brand cigarettes up to $15-20, leading some stores to attempt to dodge that steep extra cost.

New York legalized recreational cannabis in 2021, allowing licensed dispensaries to sell to customers over 21 years old as long as all products are grown, manufactured and tested in the state, according to the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). Much like with liquor licenses, the local community board votes on approval of new locations, though their only grounds for dismissal is based on over-saturation of the stores in the area or other building code requirements, such as placement at least 500 feet from the entrance of any local schools.

The three stores a part of Sunday’s inspections were:

66-10 Grand Ave., Maspeth — Seizure of untaxed cigarettes. No cannabis seized. Civil violations issued.

69-12 Grand Ave., Maspeth — Seizure of untaxed cigarettes and illegal cannabis products. Civil violations and a cease-and-desist order issued.

73-02 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village — Seizure of untaxed cigarettes and flavored vape products. No cannabis seized. Civil violations issued.

“These illegal pot shops and stores selling unlicensed goods have no place in District 30,” said Wong. “Our office worked together with the Sheriff’s Office to inspect these illegal operations, and there will be continued enforcement throughout the district to protect our community and support law-abiding businesses.”

No further details on the specific products were provided. Wong’s office plans to continue working with the Sheriff’s Office and other enforcement agencies to coordinate more inspections, all a part of the council member’s commitment to “quality-of-life improvements” for both businesses and individuals across District 30.