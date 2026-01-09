AM Rozic honors principal of Francis Lewis HS who is set to retire after decades of service

Assemblywoman Nily Rozic awarded David Marmor, principal of Francis Lewis High School in Fresh Meadows, with a proclamation ahead of his retirement later this month.

David Marmor, principal of Francis Lewis High School in Fresh Meadows, will be retiring this month after dedicating more than 25 years to public education, including 15 years as a principal.

Assemblymember Nily Rozic, who honored Marmor with a proclamation on Jan. 9, said he served with distinction and a commitment to academic excellence and students’ well-being. She said the award recognized his service and acknowledged his impact on students, faculty and the broader educational community.

“I am deeply moved by the extraordinary love, support and generosity shown to me by our elected officials, community partners, staff, students and families,” Marmor said. “As I retire from Francis Lewis High School, I do so with a full heart, immensely proud of what we have built together, profoundly grateful for this remarkable community, and confident that the school’s future will continue to shine.”

According to a news release from Rozic’s office, Marmor’s leadership has helped FLHS maintain exceptional graduation and college readiness rates, expand advanced course offerings and complete a major capital improvement project featuring state-of-the-art classrooms and science laboratories.

“Dr. Marmor has dedicated his career to ensuring that every student has the opportunity to succeed,” Rozic said. “His leadership and commitment to excellence have left a lasting mark on Francis Lewis High School and the entire Queens community. I am proud to honor his remarkable career as he retires.”

Nidhi Babbar, the assistant principal of science at FLHS, said Marmor’s vision transformed the high school with the addition of the Annex, which provides students with real-world opportunities in science research, culinary arts and hydroponic technologies.

Babbar noted that Marmor has also been a dedicated advocate for student mental health and the prevention of cyberbullying. “His leadership combined innovation with compassion, leaving a lasting legacy for generations of students,” she said.