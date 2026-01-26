High School juniors launch LIFT to provide free tutoring for students in need

Two Long Island high school juniors are transforming their academic experiences into a mission to help others. Jonah Aloni of St. Anthony’s High School and Liel Agajan, a student at Wheatley High School, have founded LIFT – Lead. Inspire. Foster. Thrive., a student-run organization dedicated to ensuring that children struggling in school can receive the academic support they need, regardless of financial circumstances.

LIFT was created to eliminate cost as a barrier to learning by offering free tutoring to underprivileged students. The organization connects students in need with high school volunteers who provide academic support in core subjects, including math, science, English and social studies.

“I’m lucky and have had the advantage of tutors when I needed them,” said Jonah Aloni, co-founder of LIFT. “So many children are not that lucky.”

The organization is powered by a growing group of high school volunteers who are passionate about giving back to their communities. Through peer-to-peer tutoring, LIFT not only helps students improve academically, but also builds confidence, encouragement and meaningful mentorship.

LIFT is currently seeking students who would benefit from free tutoring services. Families or students interested in applying can do so by emailing jonah123@gmail.com and providing the students’ name, age, grade and subjects needed for tutoring.

With a mission rooted in leadership, inspiration and opportunity, LIFT is proving that students can make a powerful difference lifting others as they learn, grow and thrive.