Quantcast
Corona
News

Photos: AM Hooks hosts Three Kings Day community celebration in Corona

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
three kings day
Numerous residents of New York’s 35th Assembly District gathered to take part in a special Three Kings Day celebration at the Florence E. Smith Center.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

State Assemblymember Larinda Hooks held a community celebration of Three Kings Day on Saturday, Jan. 10, at the Florence E. Smith Center, located at 102-19 34th Ave. in Corona.

Three Kings Day celebrates the day when the Three Wise Men arrived to present gifts to baby Jesus. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Several families in the 35th State Assembly district, which includes Corona, East Elmhurst, LeFrak City and other surrounding neighborhoods, gathered for this event to enjoy a fun afternoon of cultural programming, children’s activities and holiday festivities in honor of Día De Los Reyes Magos.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Among the family-friendly activities available at this celebration were arts and crafts, live mariachi music and folklórico performances. Additionally, free toys were available for the children in attendance.

Many of the kids in attendance took part in the arts and crafts activities. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Attendees were entertained by live performances. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Cido the Clown entertained those on hand. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Hooks’ office had a table set up to give away free toys to kids. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

This Three Kings Day celebration was designed to honor cultural traditions while also providing a welcoming space for local families to gather and celebrate together.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“In a district as diverse as ours, celebrations like this help us better understand one another,” Hooks said. “This gives us the opportunity to share tradition, learn from different cultures and come together as neighbors when we are unique.”

Assemblymember Larinda Hooks speaks at the Three Kings Day celebration. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Assemblymember Larinda Hooks takes part in the Three Kings Day festivities with the Three Wise Men. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Multiple local elected officials joined Hooks and the community members at the event, including State Senator Jessica Ramos, Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas and New York City Council Member Shanel Thomas Henry.

Council Member Shanel Thomas Henry (third from left) and Rep. Jessica González-Rojas (third from right) were among the local elected officials on hand for the Three Kings Day celebration hosted by Assemblymember Larinda Hooks (fifth from left). Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“Three Kings Day is a big deal for Latino families,” Ramos said. “For many families, it’s a great opportunity to keep our culture alive, and, of course, to make sure that the light of Christmas never ends.”

State Senator Jessica Ramos speaks at the Three Kings Day celebration. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
State Senator Jessica Ramos (left), Council Member Shanel Thomas Henry (second from left) and Assemblymember Larinda Hooks (right) presented a certificate of recognition at the event to Naomi Meza Garcia (second from right) for her hard work and dedication as a community aide in Hooks’ office. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The organizations that helped make this Three Kings Day celebration possible include Neighborhood Housing Services of Queens, Pasitos Daycare, Community Mediation Services, MetroPlusHealth, the Mason Tenders’ District Council of Greater New York and Long Island, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, the East Elmhurst Corona Civic Association, Laborers 79 Union, Corona Ambulance Emergency Medical Services, Ballet Tonantzin, Las Donas and Academia de Mariachi.

Several local organizations had tables set up to offer attendees resources and information. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
The East Elmhurst-Corona Civic Association was among the local organizations with tables set up at the event. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Neighborhood Housing Services of Queens also had a table set up, offering valuable resources to community members. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Representatives from the CRECE Family Enrichment Center at their table. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

About the Author

Ethan Marshall

I was born and raised on Long Island and reside in Bayside. Graduated Cum Laude from Hofstra University. Big Mets, Jets and Islanders fan.

More Corona News

More from Around New York