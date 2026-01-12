Photos: AM Hooks hosts Three Kings Day community celebration in Corona

Numerous residents of New York’s 35th Assembly District gathered to take part in a special Three Kings Day celebration at the Florence E. Smith Center.

State Assemblymember Larinda Hooks held a community celebration of Three Kings Day on Saturday, Jan. 10, at the Florence E. Smith Center, located at 102-19 34th Ave. in Corona.

Several families in the 35th State Assembly district, which includes Corona, East Elmhurst, LeFrak City and other surrounding neighborhoods, gathered for this event to enjoy a fun afternoon of cultural programming, children’s activities and holiday festivities in honor of Día De Los Reyes Magos.

Among the family-friendly activities available at this celebration were arts and crafts, live mariachi music and folklórico performances. Additionally, free toys were available for the children in attendance.

This Three Kings Day celebration was designed to honor cultural traditions while also providing a welcoming space for local families to gather and celebrate together.

“In a district as diverse as ours, celebrations like this help us better understand one another,” Hooks said. “This gives us the opportunity to share tradition, learn from different cultures and come together as neighbors when we are unique.”

Multiple local elected officials joined Hooks and the community members at the event, including State Senator Jessica Ramos, Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas and New York City Council Member Shanel Thomas Henry.

“Three Kings Day is a big deal for Latino families,” Ramos said. “For many families, it’s a great opportunity to keep our culture alive, and, of course, to make sure that the light of Christmas never ends.”

The organizations that helped make this Three Kings Day celebration possible include Neighborhood Housing Services of Queens, Pasitos Daycare, Community Mediation Services, MetroPlusHealth, the Mason Tenders’ District Council of Greater New York and Long Island, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, the East Elmhurst Corona Civic Association, Laborers 79 Union, Corona Ambulance Emergency Medical Services, Ballet Tonantzin, Las Donas and Academia de Mariachi.