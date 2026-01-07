Long Island City man criminally charged with animal cruelty for allegedly dragging dogs from car: DA

Long Island City’s Dan Bujor is charged with animal abuse after a group of good Samaritans confronted him for dragging two dogs behind his car while driving through the neighborhood.

A heartless Long Island City man was criminally charged with animal cruelty for tying two dogs behind his car and then driving through the neighborhood, according to authorities.

Video captured by a bystander shower the dogs, named Marzipan and Nougat, forced to run being the vehicle.

Dan Bujor, 68, was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on Monday night on a criminal complaint charging him with two counts of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals; failure to provide sustenance; and driving by unlicensed operator.

According to the charges, on Sunday, Jan. 4, at approximately 6 p.m., a witness saw Bujor driving a red Volkswagen Passat near 11th Street and 43rd Avenue in Long Island City and dragging two dogs by their leashes connected to the trunk of the car. One of the dogs, a pit bull, became unhooked from the car. Bujor allegedly grabbed both dogs, put them in the car and sped away.

The witness contacted the NYPD. Two hours later, an officer from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City spotted Bujor holding two dogs by the leash on the corner of 11th Street and 43rd Avenue. He was allegedly unable to produce a valid driver’s license.

According to the criminal complaint, after Bujor was taken into custody he told the arresting officer, “I tied the dogs to the car because I did not want them pooping inside the car.”

Police removed the dogs, and the animals were taken to the ASPCA in Manhattan to be examined. The German shepherd, named Marzipan and about 2 years old, had a ruptured eardrum. The pit bull, estimated to be 2 to 4 years old and named Nougat, had abrasions to the paw pads behind her wrists, inflammation of the skin between her toes and diarrhea.

“As alleged, the defendant tied a German shepherd and a pit bull to the back of a car and dragged them down a Long Island City street,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “I thank the good Samaritans who came forward to report this cruel act and the NYPD for quickly apprehending the defendant and seizing the animals, which are now under the medical treatment of the ASPCA.”

ASPCA Vice President of Humane Law Enforcement Howard Lawrence saw the video and called it “deeply disturbing,” adding that the footage serves as a stark reminder of the persistent issue of animal abuse in New York City.

“In the last two weeks alone, the ASPCA has taken in nearly 30 animals from 18 suspected cruelty situations,” Lawrence said. “We are thankful to be able to provide ongoing care for these dogs and other vulnerable animals as they recover, and we extend our sincere gratitude to the Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) Upper East Side, the New York City Police Department, and the Queens District Attorney’s Office for their swift action and invaluable support in this case.”

Queens Criminal Court Judge Anthony Battisti ordered Bujor to return to court on March 5. If convicted, he faces up to one year in jail. The charges against Bujor are not bail eligible, so he was released following his arraignment.

“We are grateful that the dogs survived and their alleged abuser will now be held accountable for his actions,” Katz said.