M.S. 158Q in Bayside to undergo construction work through at least Fall 2027

The scope of the work set to be done at M.S. 158Q Marie Curie includes the replacement of the building’s roof, parapets and exterior masonry.

The New York City School Construction Authority announced that construction work will be performed at M.S. 158Q Marie Curie, located at 46-35 Oceania St. in Bayside.

Work will entail the old roofs, parapets and exterior masonry being replaced with new ones. In an effort to ensure the safety of students at the school, the project will be worked on after normal school hours, from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. on weekdays. There may be work done during the daytime hours on days when the school is closed, like during summer break or on holidays. The construction work is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2027.

One of the main reasons work will be done outside of school hours is that asbestos-containing material will impact the planned scope of the work. Various stages of the project will require asbestos abatement to be performed.

A project monitor will oversee the abatement manager’s removal of the asbestos to ensure it is done properly and adheres to all applicable regulations. The project monitor, who is a third-party consultant, will also be conducting air sampling throughout the construction project, with the results of the air sampling intended to provide assurance that the abatement was done properly and to confirm the area is safe to occupy. The air sample results will be made available to students and staff members of the school before they are permitted to enter the building.

The work at M.S. 158Q Marie Curie will be performed by an accredited contractor, with the New York City School Construction Authority supervising the project.