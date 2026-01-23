Man beaten and robbed by gang of more than a dozen young men in College Point: NYPD

Police are still searching for more than a dozen suspects who attacked a man along a barren stretch of College Point Boulevard in late December and remain at large.

Police from the 109th Precinct are still looking for more than a dozen suspects who left a man beaten and robbed in College Point in late December.

The 22-year-old victim was on a desolate stretch of College Point Boulevard near the intersection of 123rd Street, across from the NYPD Police Academy, on the night of Sunday, Dec. 28, when he was confronted by a crazed mob at around 7 p.m. The gang began to strike the victim in the head and body multiple times with closed fists and unknown objects and forcibly removed his necklace, wallet and cellphone, police said.

The gang fled the crime scene, crossing College Point Boulevard, and were last seen before they boarded a Q26 MTA bus. The victim sustained pain and bruising throughout the body and a laceration to the head. EMS responded and transported the injured man to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance video on Friday morning that shows the suspects crossing College Point Boulevard and a montage of images of them from inside the Q26 bus.

(From the top row, from left to right) The first suspect has a light complexion and wore a black hooded winter jacket with a dark ski cap. The second assailant has a dark complexion and wore a black winter jacket over a black hoodie. The third man has a medium complexion and wore a dark hooded winter jacket, while the fourth assailant wore a hooded white winter jacket with a white face mask. Another wore a black face covering and a red, white and blue winter jacket. The sixth man has a medium complexion and wore a black head covering and a black winter jacket, while the seventh suspect has a light complexion and wore a dark jacket and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

(On the lower level, from left to right) The eighth assailant wore a black jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt and light-colored pants, while another had a light complexion and wore a black jacket over a gray hoodie. The 10th suspect wore a black winter jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, purple sweatpants with white stripes, white sneakers and a black face covering. The 11th attacker wore a white hooded sweatshirt with black stripes and dark pants, while another had a medium complexion and wore a black hooded jacket. The 13th assailant has a medium complexion and wore a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The 14th and final suspect wore a dark winter jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this gang assault and robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Jan. 18, the 109th Precinct has reported 17 felony assaults so far in 2026, four fewer than the 21 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 19%, according to the latest CompStat report. Robberies are up in the precinct with seven reported so far this year, two more than the five reported at the same point in 2025, an increase of 40%, according to CompStat.