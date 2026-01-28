Masked man sought for stabbing bystander who tried to stop him from tagging religious institution in Jamaica Estates: NYPD

Cops are searching for the suspect who allegedly stabbed a man who tried to stop him from tagging graffiti on the Thomas Berry Place in Jamaica Estates.

Detectives from the 107th Precinct are investigating the stabbing of a man by a masked stranger in Jamaica Estates after the victim caught him in an act of vandalism on the grounds of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church on the night of Friday, Jan. 23.

Polixe say the 64-year-old victim spotted the perpetrator at around 7 p.m. spraying graffiti on the front door of the Thomas Berry Place center in the former Bishop Molloy Retreat House at 86-45 Edgerton Blvd. and confronted him. A verbal dispute between the two men ensued and escalated into violence when the vandal allegedly pulled out a knife and plunged it into the right side of the older man’s chest causing serious physical injuries.

The suspect fled the crime scene running northbound on Edgerton Boulevard before turning right and heading eastbound on Dalney Road toward Midland Parkway, police said.

EMS responded to the location and rushed the injured man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect as he walked from the parking lot and up the front steps of Thomas Berry Place and described him as having a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers, and a black ski mask.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

