Maspeth teen charged with manslaughter for causing death of an elderly Rosedale woman in Queens Village crash: NYPD

A Queens grand jury indicted a Maspeth teenager for manslaughter in connection with a fatal collision in July that killed a Rosedale woman in Queens Village.

Tegh Pawar, 18, of 52nd Road, surrendered at the 112th Precinct on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 20. He was arraigned later in the day in Queens Supreme Court in the indictment charging him with manslaughter in the second degree, criminally negligent homicide and two counts of assault in the second degree.

According to the indictment and investigation, at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, Pawar was behind the wheel of a green 2025 BMW M3 sedan speeding at 107 miles per hour southbound on the Cross Island Parkway near Exit 26 for Hempstead Avenue in Queens Village at more than twice the posted speed limit. Pawar steered from the center lane to the right lane where he slammed into the rear of a red 2018 Honda Accord sedan driven by a 53-year-old man. After the initial collision, the Honda Accord collided with a tree and came to a stop.

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at the location and officers found an elderly woman unconscious and unresponsive in the rear-right passenger seat of the wrecked Honda and began lifesaving measures on her. EMS responded to the scene and transported the injured woman to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, where she was pronounced dead. She was later identified as Hilda Achaibor, 76, of 147th Avenue in Rosedale.

The 53-year-old driver of the Honda Accord, along with a 51-year-old female passenger and a 44-year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries and were transported to NorthShore University Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. Pawar and his 17-year-old male passenger refused medical attention at the scene.

Pawar was arraigned Jan. 20 before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Hartofilis. The Queens District Attorney’s Office requested bail, but Pawar was released on his own recognizance and ordered to return to court on March 5.