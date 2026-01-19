Northwell Health opens new primary and specialty care center for women in Astoria

Northwell Health has opened a primary and specialty care center for women in Astoria as part of a move to expand the health system’s footprint in Queens and broaden access to integrated care for women.

The multidisciplinary Women’s Primary and Specialty Care at Astoria, located at Northwell’s facility at 23-25 31st St., is part of the Katz Institute for Women’s Health and currently offers obstetrics and gynecology, with plans to add primary care and minimally invasive gynecological surgery in the near future.

Northwell has made a $635,000 investment in facilities, technology and clinical services in the new center, which has been designed to support women’s health at every stage of life.

The new facility, which spans 3,400 square feet, includes six exam rooms, a dedicated procedure room and an on-site ultrasound suite.

Northwell said the facility’s diagnostic capabilities include advanced ultrasound imaging to support timely evaluation and treatment. The new center is located next door to a Northwell pediatrics practice and is designed to support coordinated care for women and families within the Astoria community.

Northwell added that the new center features infrastructure that will accommodate additional services and programs as the facility grows.

Michael Nimaroff, senior vice president and executive director of obstetrics and gynecology services at Northwell Health, said the new center integrates “multiple aspects” of women’s care in a single setting, allowing women to access a range of services in a seamless manner.

“As the practice grows, it will further integrate specialty and surgical offerings to support continuity, efficiency and better clinical outcomes,” Nimaroff said in a statement.

Brahim Ardolic, president of Northwell’s metro market, said the new center strengthens the health system’s presence in Queens and also reflects the health system’s commitment to delivering “patient-centered care” throughout the region.

“At Northwell, we continue to invest in strengthening access to high-quality care across New York City, with a strong focus on meeting the evolving needs of women,” Ardolic said.

Stacey Rosen,executive director of the Katz Institute for Women’s Health and senior vice president of women’s health at Northwell, said the new center would help ensure that women’s health is addressed compressively across the health system. The Katz Institute for Women’s Health currently boasts over 200 locations across the country, aiming to provide coordinated clinical care, research and education, according to Rosen.

“The Katz Institute was created to ensure that women’s health is addressed comprehensively and intentionally across our health system,” Rosen said in a statement. “This new center exemplifies that mission by bringing together leading specialists, advanced technology and thoughtful design to provide women with care that reflects their unique needs and experiences.”