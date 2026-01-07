New York Blood Center declares blood emergency following deep drop in donations

The New York Blood Center has issued an urgent call for more donors after declaring a blood emergency following a significant decline in donations at the end of 2025.

The holiday season, along with severe winter weather and record seasonal illnesses, contributed to canceled blood drives and a 40% drop in blood donations in recent weeks, equating to more than 10,000 fewer donations. Levels are critically low across the New York region, with the 40% decline from the amount needed to meet hospital demands resulting in over 200 hospitals in the state each having a blood supply of less than two days.

Several blood drives across the state were canceled due to recent powerful winter storms, including one that dropped over one foot of snow in some areas of the state and produced the largest snowfall in New York City in four years. Additionally, fewer people have been able to donate blood due to widespread illnesses, with the New York State Department of Health reporting over 71,000 positive flu cases in a single week, marking the highest single-week total since the department began tracking it in 2004.

Last holiday season, both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fell on a Thursday, which is normally one of the highest collection days of the week. Since many New York State residents were celebrating the holidays, there was a near-total loss of midweek donations in back-to-back weeks.

“We are entering the new year with a critically low blood supply, and recent winter weather has made an already challenging season even more difficult,” New York Blood Center Vice President of Blood Operations Jeannie Mascolino said. “Blood is needed every single day for trauma care, surgeries, cancer treatment and chronic conditions, and there is no substitute when donations fall short.”

January marks National Blood Donor Month. It comes this year as immediate donations are needed to help stabilize the supply and prevent disruptions to patient care during this active blood emergency. The fact that blood has a limited shelf life adds more to the urgent need for donations.

“Inclement weather and high flu rates across New York, coupled with the holiday season, have created an urgent need for blood donations,” New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “By opting to donate blood, you are giving individuals in need a second chance at life. I urge everyone who is eligible to schedule an appointment and donate blood.”

The New York Blood Center encourages the public to become All Seasons Lifesavers by making donating blood a routine part of their lives, giving once each season. Doing so would help prevent blood emergencies in the future. Donor frequency programs are also available based on donation type to recognize those who give consistently throughout the year. Those interested in learning more about these programs from the New York Blood Center can click here.

Appointments can be made with the New York Blood Center to schedule a blood donation by calling 1-800-933-2566 or visiting nybc.org. People who are unable to donate blood can still provide financial contributions or volunteer work to the New York Blood Center to help support its mission and make a lifesaving impact. Click here to learn more about how to support the New York Blood Center.