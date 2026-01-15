Power Women of Queens to honor influential female leaders

Queens’ most influential female leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers will come together for Power Women of Queens on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at Russo’s on the Bay.

Hosted by Schneps Media, this prestigious event celebrates women who have made a meaningful impact across Queens’ business, nonprofit, and community sectors. Power Women of Queens recognizes leaders from a wide range of industries, including real estate, finance, healthcare, hospitality, education, and public service.

“We’re thrilled to once again celebrate the remarkable women who help shape Queens and strengthen our communities,” said Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, SVP of Events at Schneps Media. “Power Women of Queens is about honoring leadership, resilience, and the influence these women have across industries and generations.”

Honorees are selected for their contributions to economic growth, philanthropy, innovation, and community leadership throughout the borough. The evening will bring together top executives, decision-makers, and rising professionals for a high-impact networking experience, while spotlighting women who continue to move Queens forward. Past honorees will be recognized as ICONs, with additional opportunities to highlight emerging leaders as Power Women RISINGs.

Guests will enjoy the Ultimate Networking cocktail party and high-energy awards celebration designed to foster connection, inspiration, and collaboration among Queens’ most accomplished professionals.

Schneps Media, the largest local media company in New York, has spent more than three decades recognizing excellence through its Power Women and Power List series, honoring individuals whose leadership creates lasting impact in their communities.

Nominations are open and tickets are now available.

For those looking to expand their professional network, celebrate influential women, and be part of one of Queens’ most anticipated leadership events, Power Women of Queens is not to be missed. Visit PowerWomenQNS.com for more information and reach out to Toni Cimino, VP Corporate Events at TCimino@SchnepsMedia.com.

2026 Power Women of Queens