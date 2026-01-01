Queens artist hosts ‘give back’ holiday event at former Ozone Park school

On Dec. 20, artist and songwriter Poiison, a Queens native, hosted “My Heart, My Homie – A Holiday Giveback:” a unique holiday celebration at her former school, Elizabeth Blackwell M.S. 210Q in Ozone Park.

While most holiday parties feature cookies and hot chocolate, the holiday giveback featured free haircuts, Adidas apparel, haircare and skincare products, and “other essentials” thanks to several local partners and Queens Community House (QCH).

“I chose to do this give-back event during the holidays because this season is all about giving. I decided to come back to this part of Queens because this is where I’m from. People might look at the neighborhood from the outside and think everything is good just because the houses look nice, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t struggling,” Poiison said in a press release. “That’s why I’m coming back home to give back. Queens made me who I am, and during the holidays, I want to show that same love right here in my community.”

Poisson got her first album, LOVE MONEY ART, to appear pm Spotify this year, but has been making her own music, a blend of genres including hip-hop, Latin rap and R&B, and posting to SoundCloud for much longer. In the M.S. 210Q gymnasium, tables were stacked high with backpacks, socks, underwear and hats provided by Adidas. A long line formed at the barber’s chair in the corner of the gymnasium, right next to another station featuring items for self-care and hygiene. Poiison and fellow Queens rapper Bay Swag, who made a surprise appearance, even gave a performance.

Queens has always been at the forefront of both rap and hip-hop with many notable artists being born and raised in the borough, such as 50 Cent, who grew up in the nearby neighborhood of South Jamaica. Other famous rap artists who got their start in Queens include Nicki Minaj, Tony Yayo and Action Bronson. Poiison announced she’ll be releasing a new album, La Madrina Vol. 2, late next month on Jan. 18.

“I went to MS 210 where my journey really began. That structure and community kept me focused and out of trouble, and ultimately helped lead me to where I am today. Because of that, it’s only right that I come back and give back to my own neighborhood,” Poiison wrote in an Instagram post announcing the event. “You never know who you might inspire or what seeds you’re planting for the future.”