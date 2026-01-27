Female employee pistol-whipped during gunpoint robbery of Forest Hills spa: NYPD

Cops are looking for the four masked men who allegedly robbed a spa in Forest Hills at gunpoint and made off with a safe after pistol-whipping a worker.

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills are looking for four suspects who were involved in a gunpoint robbery of a spa at 73-15 Yellowstone Blvd. on the night of Sunday, Jan. 18.

Police say the masked men gained entry to Holistic Body Cove just before 8 p.m. and approached a 46-year-old woman at the front counter. One of the men pulled out a firearm and pistol-whipped the spa worker in the face, police said, while the other three men removed a safe. The robbers fled the crime scene in a blue sedan traveling southbound on Yellowstone Boulevard toward Woodhaven Boulevard. An NYPD spokesman said the contents of the stolen safe have not been determined yet.

The victim sustained a laceration to her face and bruising but was not hospitalized as a result of the armed robbery, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the four suspects inside the spa but could not describe them because their identifying features were covered up. One wore a black ski mask, a black winter jacket with a white fur-lined hood, and black sweatpants with red and white lettering. The second suspect wore a black face covering, a black vest over a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and dark sneakers. The third man wore a black face covering, a black hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants, and dark sneakers. The fourth suspect was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, gray sweatpants, black sneakers, a black face mask and a black ski cap.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this gunpoint robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Jan. 25, the 112th Precinct has reported seven robberies so far in 2026, two fewer than the nine reported at the same point last year, a decline of 22.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are on the rise in the precinct with 13 reported so far this year, four more than the nine reported at the same point in 2025, an increase of 44.4%, according to CompStat.