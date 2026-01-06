Rosedale man faces up to 15 years in prison for allegedly making antisemitic threats as a hate crime: DA

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that a Rosedale man was arraigned on grand jury indictment charges for allegedly making terroristic threats targeting Jewish and Israeli New Yorkers on his social media account.

A Queens grand jury indicted a Rosedale man for allegedly making terroristic threats as a hate crime for posting threatening messages targeting Jews, Israelis and law enforcement on his X account in November.

Nathan White, 54, was arraigned Monday in Queens Supreme Court on a three-count indictment that additionally charged him with making a terroristic threat and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

“As alleged, the defendant used his social media accounts to issue explicit threats targeting Jewish and Israeli New Yorkers, in addition to members of the NYPD and federal law enforcement,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

According to the charges and investigation, on Nov. 7 and 9, White posted a series of threatening messages on the social media platform X. The public posts, which have since been deleted, stated in sum and substance: “I BEAT THE SH??!! Out of an Israeli on the NYC subway, how REAL is THAT, HUH??? Jews, SMD!!!”

That was followed by a post saying “And THAT includes the FEDS & NYPD. I WILL KILL ALL YOU MF!!!”

White allegedly followed that with a post saying, “Imma kill ALL you FILTHY Zionist!!! I CURSE ALL of YOU, and DEATH will come to YOU soon by ME MF!!!”

Another post by White allegedly said, “If I RUN into ANOTHER Israeli in NYC ALONE in the DARK, YOU ARE DEAD MF!!! FACTS!!!”

In his final post, White allegedly wrote “Israel, the Zionist, the Jews MUST pay with their LIVES for their BARBARISM people, FACTS!!!”

White was arrested on Nov. 10, 2025, by members of the NYPD at his Rosedale residence.

“At a time when antisemitic vitriol is rising at an alarming rate, we know that words of hate often escalate into real-world violence,” Katz said. “My office takes these threats seriously.”

Queens Supreme Court Justice Toni Cimino continued bail from White’s criminal court arraignment in November — $25,000 cash and $50,000 bond/partially secured bond and ordered him to return to court on Feb. 19. If convicted of the top charge, White faces up to 15 years in prison.

“This defendant has now been indicted on felony hate crime charges and I thank our law enforcement partners in the NYPD for their work on this case,” Katz said.