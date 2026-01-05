St. Mary’s stresses impact of Medicaid cuts on medically fragile children and families during legislative breakfast

St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children, in Bayside, co-hosted a legislative breakfast with Assemblyman Edward Braunstein and State Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky to draw attention to the struggles faced by medically fragile children and their families amid recent federal Medicaid cuts.

St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children, in Bayside, hosted a legislative breakfast to discuss the need to safeguard Medicaid funding that is critical for the medically fragile children and young adults receiving care at the hospital. The breakfast was co-hosted by Assemblyman Edward Braunstein and State Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky at the hospital on Dec. 10.

According to St. Mary’s, more than 90 percent of patients at St. Mary’s require a level of care that exceeds what their families can afford and what Medicaid is able to cover.

Families and community advocates joined for a discussion as parents with children in St. Mary’s Home Care program shared personal experiences of navigating the challenges of raising medically fragile children. Participants discussed the serious consequences that federal Medicaid cuts, recently enacted by the Trump Administration, could have for St. Mary’s and the families who depend on its services.

Mireille Ptak spoke of her own experience with her 13-year-old son, Skylar, during the breakfast. She described the complexities of caring for Skylar, who has cognitive hyperinsulinism and needs round-the-clock care and vital services from St. Mary’s. When private insurance denied coverage for an urgently needed wheelchair, Ptak explained to attendees, Medicaid ensured Skylar received it.

Swati Kim shared that her 18-year-old son, Joshua, was supported by St. Mary’s through its home care program after he was born prematurely at 23 weeks and later suffered a stroke. Kim explained how Medicaid consistently covers critical needs for her son to remain at home that private insurance does not.

Braunstein noted that the hospital is one of the leading pediatric healthcare systems serving children and young adults with serious medical complexities. Many families the medically fragile providers serve, he continued, depend on Medicaid to access the care their loved ones require.

“Medicaid is a critical lifeline for children with complex health needs and we must fight to protect New York families from the devastating federal cuts that threaten to disrupt the Medicaid program,” said Assemblyman Edward Braunstein. “I was proud to convene with my legislative colleagues, St. Mary’s leadership and patient families at the facility for an important conversation on the vital work St. Mary’s does and how we can work in Albany to protect access to Medicaid.”

Stavisky said hearing directly from hospital staff and families at St. Mary’s that depend on Medicaid is an important part of guiding the work she and her colleagues do for constituents and their healthcare providers.

“It is essential for policymakers to understand the daily realities faced by New York’s most medically fragile children and young adults,” Stavisky said. “I appreciate St. Mary’s leadership and look forward to continuing our partnership on behalf of the children they serve. I am proud to represent this incredible healthcare organization.”

Also in attendance were Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, Assemblyman David Weprin, and staff representing State Sen. Leroy Comrie, State Sen. John Liu, Assemblyman Sam Berger, State Sen. Monica R. Martinez and Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman.

“It was an honor to visit St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital and to witness firsthand the extraordinary work they do for children and families across New York,” Weprin said. “St. Mary’s is a beacon of hope and healing, and I am proud to support their mission. I will continue to advocate for the resources and recognition they deserve so that every child can receive the care they need and thrive.”

“Listening to parents and caregivers is essential to shaping thoughtful, compassionate public policy, and their voices will continue to guide my advocacy in Albany,” Rozic added.

Sean Lally, president and CEO of St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children, emphasized that St. Mary’s has stood on the frontlines of caring for New York’s most medically fragile children for more than 150 years. “We know firsthand that for our patients continued investment in Medicaid is not optional — it is essential,” Lally said.

Lally thanked Braunstein and Stavisky for co-hosting the legislative breakfast, as well as the support of Weprin, Rozic and St. Mary’s partners in government for participating in the dialogue.

St. Mary’s, founded over 150 years ago, is the only center for pediatric long-term and rehabilitative care in New York City. It provides a continuum of care to children with medically complex conditions through an inpatient hospital facility, located in Bayside, as well as home care services and community programs.

The hospital is one of only a handful of organizations around the country that is dedicated to providing intensive rehabilitation, specialized care and education to children and young adults with special health care needs.