Suspect wanted for shoving senior onto sidewalk during unprovoked assault in Richmond Hill: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly assaulted an elderly man in broad daylight during an unprovoked attack in Richmond Hill.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill are looking for a suspect in an unprovoked attack and an elderly man on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Police say the 75-year-old victim was in front of an Indian restaurant at 114-06 Jamaica Ave. at around 2 p.m. when a stranger raced up to him and threw him to the ground. There was no interaction between the perpetrator and the senior before the random assault.

The suspect ran off traveling eastbound on Jamaica Avenue toward Lefferts Boulevard, according to the NYPD.

EMS responded to the scene ant transported the injured victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance video and images of the suspect. He has a medium complexion and was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded jacket, black pants, white sneakers and a white head covering.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Jan. 25, the 02nd Precinct has reported 15 felony assaults so far in 2026, seven fewer that the 22 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 31.8%, according to the latest CompStat report.