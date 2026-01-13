Suspect steals hundreds in cash from Ozone Park home improvement shop: NYPD

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a home improvement store in Ozone Park on the night of Dec. 16.

Police from the 102nd Precinct are still looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a home improvement store in Ozone Park and remains at large nearly a month later.

Police say a stranger entered the shop at 103-19 101st Ave. on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 16, just before 11:30 p.m., and went up to a 51-year-old woman who was working the late shift. The suspect made verbal threats and demanded money. The victim removed approximately $430 in cash from the register and handed it to the robber, police said. The suspect ran out of the shop in an unknown direction. The woman was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect, who has a light complexion with a gray beard and mustache. He wore a brown hooded sweatshirt over a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Jan. 11, the 102nd Precinct has reported three robberies so far in 2026, one fewer than the four reported at the same point last year, a decline of 25%, according to the most recent CompStat report.