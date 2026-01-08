Two suspects remain at large after targeting senior in a grand larceny incident in Corona: NYPD

Cops are looking for the two electric scooter-riding suspects who stole an elderly man’s property during a grand larceny incident in Corona.

Police from the 110th Precinct are still looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed an elderly man in Corona in late November.

Police say the 77-year-old victim was in front of 45-14 104th St. at around 5:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21, when he was approached by two strangers riding on an electric stand-up scooter. One of the masked men walked up to the senior and snatched the victim’s wallet from his pants pocket, which contained multiple credit cards and $100 in cash.

The perpetrator rejoined his accomplice on the scooter and rode off westbound on 46th Avenue towards Nicolls Avenue, police said. The elderly man was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects on Jan. 4 and described them both as 18 to 25 years old. One wore a light blue hooded sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans, black and gray sneakers with a black face covering. The second perpetrator wore a black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored jeans, black sneakers and a black head covering.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this grand larceny investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Jan. 4, the 110th Precinct has reported five grand larcenies so far this year, ten fewer than the 15 reported at the same point in 2025, a decline of 66.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report.