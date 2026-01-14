Four suspects wanted for bashing a man in the head during attempted robbery in Woodside: NYPD

Cops are looking for four suspects who tried to rob a man in Woodside and bashed him in the skull when he began to argue, leaving him hospitalized.

Police from the 108th Precinct are looking for four suspects who tried to rob a man in Woodside and assaulted him instead during the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 7.

Police say the 25-year-old victim was walking in front of 57-04 Woodside Ave. just after 1 a.m. when he was surrounded by the would-be robbers. A verbal dispute ensued and one of the suspects allegedly smashed the victim in his head with an unknown sharp object causing a laceration to his head. The perpetrators fled the scene on foot towards Roosevelt Avenue and EMS transported the injured man to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects, each of whom have a medium complexions. One wore a multicolored jacket, black pants and a black baseball cap. The second perp wore a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers. The third man wore a black sweatshirt, light-colored pants and a baseball cap, while the fourth suspect wore a multicolored jacket, light-colored pants and a black ski mask.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Jan. 11, the 108th Precinct has reported one robbery so far in 2026 after reporting none at the same point last year, according to the latest CompStat report. The precinct reported a half dozen felony assaults so far this year, which matches the number of felony assaults reported at the same point in 2025, according to CompStat.