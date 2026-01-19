Three suspects wanted for allegedly stabbing 14-year-old boy during armed robbery in Flushing: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspects who allegedly stabbed a 14-year-old boy on Main Street in Flushing during an armed robbery.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are looking for three suspects in connection with the stabbing of a 14-year-old during an armed robbery on Main Street on the morning of Friday, Jan. 16.

Police say the teenager was walking in front of 136-16 Main St. just after 10 a.m. when the perpetrators surrounded him and two pulled out knives and demanded the victim’s cellphone. When the victim refused to hand it over, one of the suspects made verbal threats before allegedly stabbing the youngster in his right shoulder.

One of the suspects snatched his cell phone before the three men ran off westbound on Roosevelt Avenue toward College Point Boulevard, police said. EMS responded to the location and transported the wounded youngster to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The value of the stolen property is approximately $400, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects as they ran into the Main Street 7 train station but could not describe the first man because he wore a black face covering and a black hooded sweatshirt that hid his facial features. He also wore a black jacket, black pants, and black sneakers. The other suspects are described as having medium complexions. One was last seen wearing a white jacket with a black hood over a black sweater with light-colored pants, black sneakers and a black facemask while the third man wore a yellow jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt and ripped blue jeans.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this armed robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Jan. 11, the 109th Precinct has reported a couple of robberies so far in 2026, two fewer than the four reported at the same point last year, a decline of 50%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also down in the precinct with a dozen reported so far this year, two fewer than the 14 reported at the same point in 2025, a decline of 14.3%, according to CompStat.