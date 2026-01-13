Quantcast
Astoria
Teen busted for bringing loaded firearm to Long Island City High School in Astoria on Monday: NYPD

School safety agents at Long Island City High School discovered a student had a loaded handgun when they broke up a fight on Monday morning.
A student at Long Island City High School in Astoria was arrested for bringing a loaded handgun onto campus at 14-30 Broadway on Monday morning.

The 15-year-old boy was involved in a brawl with another student at around 11:10 a.m. on Jan. 12 that was broken up by school safety agents, who discovered he had a loaded firearm. Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria responded to the school and the student was taken into custody. Nobody was injured during the incident, police said. The teenager was later charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria responded to the school at 14-30 Broadway and arrested the 15-year-old boy, who was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Photo via Google Maps

“This incident is a deeply concerning example of the proliferation of guns in our society,” a spokesperson for New York City Public Schools said. “Weapons have absolutely no place in our schools or our city. This item was quickly recovered by the NYPD, and all students and staff are safe. We are offering additional security and support to the school community in the coming days.”

