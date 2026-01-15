Two suspects wanted for a series of purse snatchings in and around Flushing in recent months: NYPD

Cops are looking for these two suspects, who allegedly stole purses or handbags from at least 19 women in the 109th Precinct in Flushing since October.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are looking for two scooter-riding purse snatchers who have targeted at least 19 women in the last few months, injuring one of their victims.

Between Saturday, Oct. 24, 2025, and Thursday, Jan. 8, 20216, the two men approached their victims on a motorized scooter and forcibly stole their purses or handbags before riding off to parts unknown, police said.

Following the 29 incidents, several of the women discovered unauthorized charges had been made to their bank accounts without their permission. The amount of the stolen funds has not yet been determined, police said. During one of the incidents, on Friday, Dec. 12, a 46-year-old woman sustained a minor injury to her hand as she tried to break her fall. She was transported to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released a surveillance image from that incident but did not provide descriptions because the perpetrators wore hoods and face coverings.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this grand larceny pattern investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.