Rep. Suozzi helps replace Vietnam veteran’s stolen flag in Bellerose

Frederick Robert Bedell Jr., a Vietnam-era veteran with cancer, wrote a letter to Newsday after his American flag was stolen from his home in Bellerose. On Jan. 9, Congressman Tom Suozzi replaced it with a flag that had been flown over the U.S. Capitol.

“Where is today’s American patriotism?” Bedell later wrote in an email to Newsday, explaining that the flag, as well as the pole it was on, was stolen the night before. “I’ve lived in this Glen Oaks Village development for 20 years and in Little Neck, Queens, for 10 years and never had this happen.”

Bedell, 76, described the act as an “egregious act is an insult against all the men and women who have served our country,” writing that the flag was the only one on the block.

The veteran said he served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam aboard destroyers, aircraft carriers and helicopters. “I served with respect for our flag and in defense of our nation,” he continued.

On Jan. 9, however, Congressman Tom Suozzi, who represents areas of both Long Island and Queens, visited Bedell and replaced the stolen flag and flagpole with an American flag that had been flown over the U.S. Capitol. “I have said it hundreds of times: ‘Never Forget the Vet,’” Suozzi said in a news release about the incident.

Suozzi acquired the flag from Washington, D.C. before returning to his district last Friday. He presented it to Bedell in front of his home.

While his work in Congress is often challenging, Suozzi noted in the press release, the time he spent with Bedell and many other veterans reminds him why his work matters.

“We must always uphold our solemn promise to those who have served our nation by ensuring they receive the respect, resources, and dignity they deserve — including something as meaningful as a replacement American flag,” Suozzi said.

According to the news release, Bedell remains deeply engaged in his community even after his retirement. He is a member of Our Lady of the Snows Church in Floral Park and serves as Grand Knight of St. Anastasia Knights of Columbus Council No. 5911 in Douglaston.