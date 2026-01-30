Gift vintage for Valentine’s Day and check out Timeless + Finds in Forest Hills

Savor nostalgia and step into the past….

Customers love the vintage vibe at this recently-opened, cozy little shop, located at 73-10 Austin St. in bustling Forest Hills. You’ll find it nestled against a backdrop of classic pre-war buildings, on a tree-lined block, where folks leisurely walk their dogs, parents push strollers and friends meet for coffee at the Dunkin’ Donuts on the corner.

At Timeless + Finds, beautiful displays and vignettes feature a delightful variety of carefully curated, one-of-a-kind objets d’art and a smattering of unexpected goodies. Vintage aficionados will likely swoon over their selection of “mouthwatering” treasures, that would surely make memorable Valentine’s Day gifts for that special someone, or enhance one’s home décor.

They also offer interior design services to the community, and residents say that the shop is a great addition to the neighborhood.

“What began as a dream slowly took shape over the years, leading me and my husband to open our own shop this past October, in the heart of historic Forest Hills,” said owner Boutayna Hassani, who is a longtime resident.

“Our shop has a mix of vintage, antiques and modern finds, with periods ranging from the early 19th century and on, and pricing is fair and reasonable.”

She added: “We curate pieces from all over the world; from our travels to Europe, the Middle East, Morocco…and offer products from all over Asia, Africa and the USA. We collect from various sources, our travels and work with antique dealers.”

Hassani noted that among her favorite antiques are 19th-century pieces from Japan.

“I find their hand-painted work fascinating, and so delicate and elegant, especially in china pieces and vases,” she said.

Does your heart skip a beat when an antique lamp beckons from across the room? Would you get excited if you happened to catch your reflection in a gilded Victorian mirror, that you can envision hanging in your living room? Do you get a “high” when scoring good deals on items that you’ve been obsessing about, like that lovely vintage tea set or a bejeweled art deco brooch that your mom would go crazy over.

Some people like to repurpose their amazing finds, using a bit of imagination…like filling an antique vase with roses or a vintage candy dish with chocolates. Just add an old-fashioned, romantic Valentine’s card for that special touch.

So, if gift-giving is your favorite love language, check out Timeless + Finds for constantly changing, new and old-world offerings – that will suit every taste and budget. They’re expecting more unique items for Valentine’s Day, as well as for the Lunar New Year (Feb. 17), in the coming days.

This Valentine’s Day, give thoughtful, meaningful gifts that they’ll cherish; heirloom pieces with history; beautifully crafted items that evoke a time when craftsmen took pride in their work. Ditch those boring, mainstream gifts and buy one-of-a-kind — for any occasion — while supporting local businesses.

Hassani said she moved from Paris to New York in 1998, after graduating from interior design school. And that’s how her NYC journey started.

“I fell in love with beautiful interiors while working at Ralph Lauren Home for ten-plus years, where I worked with clients, designing their homes with one-of-a-kind antiques and beautiful, handmade furniture. At Ralph Lauren, I learned the power of timeless design,” she recalled. “That passion deepened through years spent discovering antiques and pieces with history, soul and stories to tell.”