Woman beaten and robbed at Queens Village spa, four suspects remain at large: NYPD

Police from the 105th Precinct are looking for four suspects who robbed a spa operating in a residence on Hempstead Avenue in Queens Village during the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 11.

The incident unfolded just before 3 a.m. when the four masked men gained entry to the spa, which is located in a residential building at 217-87 Hempstead Ave., where a 56-year-old woman was working. Police report that the individuals punched her in the face and forcibly removed $1,400 in cash before running off westbound on Hempstead Avenue toward Jamaica Avenue. The victim sustained bruising to her eye and face and refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects and said each of them have medium complexions. One had a beard and mustache and wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers. The second suspect wore a black winter jacket, gray pants, black sneakers and a black facemask. The third perpetrator was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt over a black hoodie with gray pants, black sneakers and a black facemask, while the fourth assailant wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a black facemask and yellow and black gloves.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Jan. 11, the 105th Precinct has reported one robbery so far in 2026, three fewer than the four reported at the same point last year, a decline of 75%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also down in the precinct with four reported so far this year, seven fewer than the 11 reported at the same point in 2025, a decrease of 63.6%, according to CompStat.