Elderly woman dead, another critically injured during all-hands fire in Astoria: FDNY

The FDNY battled a fatal apartment in Astoria on Jan. 29 that killed an elderly woman and left another critically injured.

A woman was killed and another critically injured during an apartment fire in Astoria on the night of Thursday, Jan. 29.

The FDNY received a call at just before 11 p.m. reporting a fire on the third floor of a 6-story apartment building at 31-10 35th St. off Broadway and dispatched 21 units, bringing 79 firefighters and EMS to the scene between Broadway and 31st Avenue.

The fire was brought under control at 11:30 p.m., according to FDNY.

Two women were found unconscious and unresponsive inside the apartment. An elderly but unidentified victim was rushed by EMS to Mt. Sinai Queens Hospital in Astoria, where she was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.

A 61-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was transported to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

FDNY fire marshals will determine the cause of the blaze.