David Bowie fans and art enthusiasts still have the opportunity to experience the Bowie & Friends art exhibit at its closing event next Sunday, Feb. 8, at the Aubergine Cafe.

The solo exhibition, located at 49-22 Skillman Ave. in Sunnyside, is curated by Raluca Anchidin and features the work of dubhghaill.art, a Dublin native named Gareth Doyle, who resides in Sunnyside, including 13 digital and traditional portraits inspired by David Bowie and the cultural icons who shared his creative orbit, including Debbie Harry, Kurt Cobain and John Lydon.

The exhibit has been on display since Dec. 12, and each piece of artwork is accompanied by quotes reflecting Bowie’s enduring influence, letting customers explore the array of work while meeting friends for coffee or quietly working during a weekday. The closing night will feature original canvas works and framed prints currently on view, available for purchase, as well as a limited selection of unframed prints available only during the closing event. Complimentary pins and stickers will also be available while supplies last.

The closing event is a great way to connect with the community and enjoy an afternoon exploring art, especially for guests who aren’t particularly interested in watching the Super Bowl. A highlight of the evening is a closing-night raffle where guests can win a limited-edition lenticular Bowie poster.

The event, which runs from 2 to 4 p.m. and is free to attend, gives participants one raffle entry with a $5 donation via Eventbrite or collected at the door, four raffle entries with the purchase of any artwork, and eight entries for any artwork purchased in advance and online via @dubhghaill.art.

The winner will be announced at the end of the evening, and collectors who purchase an original work leading up to or at the event will receive a complimentary unframed print.

To learn more or reserve a ticket in advance, visit their Eventbrite page.