Ocasio-Cortez endorses Brian Romero in Queens’ 34th Assembly District

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed Brian Romero in the race to succeed Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas in the 34th District.

Romero, a former González-Rojas staffer, announced a campaign to succeed his former boss when González-Rojas launched a campaign to primary State Sen. Jessica Ramos in the overlapping 13th Senate District.

Romero has picked up a number of progressive endorsements since launching his campaign last year, including U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and a number of City Council Members. Make the Road Action, the fundraising arm of influential immigrant non-profit Make the Road New York, has also endorsed Romero, along with several Assembly Members.

However, Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement represents a significant moment for Romero, who had been running against Aber Kawas, a member of the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

Significantly, Ocasio-Cortez chose to back Romero over her fellow DSA member in the race, a rare move within the organization. Kawas has since announced that she is pivoting to run for Senate District 12 after veteran State Sen. Michael Gianaris announced that he would not seek re-election.

Announcing her endorsement, Ocasio-Cortez pointed to Romero’s understanding of “working people’s needs in Queens,” touting his efforts to stand up for immigrant vendors in Corona and organize relief for communities impacted by Hurricane Ida.

“He’s fought for LGBTQ rights alongside trans rights activist Cecilia Gentili, stood with immigrant communities of Corona’s street vendors & organized relief after Hurricane Ida. I’m proud to endorse him for AD-34,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement.

Romero said he was “honored” to receive an endorsement from Ocasio-Cortez, who he described as a “fearless advocate” for working people, immigrants and the LGBTQ community.

“Her leadership has helped redefine what bold, people-first representation looks like,” Romero said in a statement welcoming the endorsement.

With Kawas shifting her attention to the State Senate, the race to succeed González-Rojas in the 34th Assembly District now comes down to two candidates – Romero and Community Board 2 member Andreas Migias.

Romero, however, has picked up the majority of endorsements in the race to date and looks to be in a strong position following Kawas’ withdrawal.