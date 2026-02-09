Bald-headed brute wanted for assaulting 93-year-old woman near Elmhurst Hospital: NYPD

Cops are looking for the brute who they say shoved a 93-year-old woman out of his way, causing her to fall and strike her head on the sidewalk.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are looking for a bald-headed tough brute who allegedly assaulted a 93-year-old woman in broad daylight last month.

Police say the elderly victim was at the intersection of 81st Street and 41st Avenue across from Elmhurst Hospital just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 22, when the suspect approached her from behind and ordered the senior to get out of his way. When she failed to comply, the perpetrator pushed her, causing her to fall and strike her head on the sidewalk. Her assailant ran off northbound toward Roosevelt Avenue a block away, police said.

EMS responded to the location and transported the injured lady around the corner to the emergency room at Elmhurst Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the scowling suspect and described him as bald with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt over a yellow T-shirt with a stretched-out collar and tan pants.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Feb. 1, the 110th Precinct has reported 40 felony assaults so far in 2026, eleven fewer than the 51 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 21.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report.