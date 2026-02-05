Burglars target Douglaston drug store, steal a cheap baseball bat after string of December heists: NYPD

Police are looking for four suspects involved in the burglary spree that targeted pharmacies across northeast Queens.

After laying low for the month of January, members of a burglary crew that targeted pharmacies across northeast Queens four times in December, were back in action during the early morning hours of Monday, Feb, 2.

Police from the 111th Precinct in Bayside reported that two masked men broke into a drug store at 245-34 Horace Harding Expressway in Douglaston just before 4:45 a.m. After breaking the front door with an unknown object to gain entry, the perpetrators removed a baseball bat, while a third suspect waited in their getaway car outside the pharmacy. The trio drove off in a black Porsche with the stolen bat that is valued at approximately $20.





It was a paltry score for the burglars after their month-long hiatus. The last time they struck was in the confines of the 109th Precinct in Flushing on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 30. At 5:30 a.m., two men forcibly entered a pharmacy located at 45-12 Parsons Blvd. by breaking the front door. Once inside, they removed approximately $11,000 and various prescription medications before getting back into the Mercedes SUV driven by a third man who sped off in an unknown direction, police said.

Investigators determined that the burglars made a foray into the Bronx earlier that morning in the confines of the 43rd Precinct, where two of them broke into a pharmacy at 1967 Westchester Ave. just before 5 a.m. and removed various prescription medications. They then fled with a third individual in a white Mercedes SUV, heading back to Queens.

Police say the burglary spree began on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 20, when three individuals forcibly entered a medical business located at 42-62 Kissena Blvd. by breaking the front door at 6 a.m. Once inside, the three men removed approximately $9,800 and various prescription medications.

Ten minutes later, two of the burglary suspects broke into a pharmacy next door at 42-60 Kissena Blvd., where they entered through the front door and removed approximately $3,800 and various prescription medications, according to the NYPD. The two men jumped into a black Infiniti occupied by two other individuals before speeding off in an unknown direction.

About a half hour later, three members of the burglary crew forcibly entered a pharmacy located at 177-05 Union Tpke. by breaking the front door at 6:45 a.m., police said. While inside, they removed approximately $300 in cash, a safe and various prescription medications. They reentered the black Infiniti with the fourth man behind the wheel and drove off in an unknown direction.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the four suspects but offered no descriptions because their features were hidden by masks and hoods. Images of their getaway vehicles were also released.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding these burglary investigations is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Feb. 1, the 111th Precinct has reported 18 burglaries so far in 2026, 11 fewer than the 29 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 37.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report.