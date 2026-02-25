New cancer center set to open across from St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway

Episcopal Health Services (EHS) announced the opening of a state-of-the-art cancer outpatient center at the Walsh Ambulatory Pavilion across from St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, located at 3-27 Beach 19th St. in Far Rockaway.

The EHS center, spanning more than 50,000 square feet across five floors, will mark the return of radiation oncology services to the Rockaway Peninsula for the first time in more than a decade. Care will be open to patients from the Rockaway Peninsula, the Five Towns, South Nassau County and other neighboring communities.

“A cancer diagnosis affects every part of a patient’s life, not just their health,” EHS Hematology and Oncology Chief Marc Warshawsky, MD, said. “This Cancer Center allows us to deliver advanced, coordinated care locally, while surrounding patients with the support services they need.”

Medical and radiation oncology services are available at the Walsh Ambulatory Pavilion, while surgical oncology services are provided at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital. This will allow patients to benefit from a seamless transition of care across the EHS campus.

Within the confines of the Walsh Ambulatory Pavilion, patients can access services such as medical and radiation oncology, hematology, immunotherapy and many more. The facility will have a PET/CT scanner for precise imaging, a TrueBeam linear accelerator for highly targeted therapy and a modern infusion therapy suite designed for comfort and efficiency.

“The opening of the EHS Cancer Center represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide high-quality, comprehensive cancer care for the communities we serve,” EHS President and CEO Donald Morrish, MD, MMM, said. “By investing in advanced technology, new facilities and expert physicians, we are strengthening our ability to diagnose, treat and support patients through every phase of their cancer journey.”

The EHS Cancer Center is the first specialty service to open under the Walsh Ambulatory Pavilion with outpatient services starting in March.