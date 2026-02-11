Catholic schools closing: Diocese of Brooklyn shuttering seven struggling academies this June, including six in Queens

Sacred Heart Catholic Academy in Cambria Heights is is among the seven New York City Catholic schools that the Diocese of Brooklyn announced will close at the end of the 2025-2026 school year.

The Diocese of Brooklyn announced Wednesday that seven Catholic schools will be closing in June, including six in Queens, at the end of the 2025-2026 school year.

Ongoing financial challenges and sustained enrollment declines were cited as the main factors leading to the decision to close these elementary schools. The schools were determined to suffer from these challenges after an extensive review process analyzing enrollment trends, operating costs, capital repair needs and long-term sustainability, considering ri sing costs of insurance and pension obligations.

“This is an extraordinarily difficult moment for our school communities,” Diocese Superintendent of Schools Deacon Kevin McCormack said. “These schools have served generations of families with dedication and faith. The decision to close them was made only after careful consideration and with great sorrow.”

The seven schools that will close at the end of the school year include six in Queens:

Sacred Heart Catholic Academy in Cambria Heights,

St. Bartholomew Catholic Academy in Elmhurst,

St. Nicholas of Tolentine Catholic Academy in Jamaica,

Incarnation Catholic Academy in Queens Village,

St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Academy in Woodhaven and

St. Elizabeth Catholic Academy in Ozone Park.

Just one of the doomed schools is in Brooklyn: Our Lady of Trust Catholic Academy in Canarsie.

Each of the schools saw its K-8 enrollment drop into the low 100s between 2019 and 2025.

At Sacred Heart in Cambria Heights, enrollment fell from 225 students in 2019 to 134 today. St. Bartholomew’s enrollment went from 175 to 138. St. Nicholas of Tolentine dropped from 320 to 144.

Incarnation Catholic Academy’s enrollment plunged from 183 students six years ago to just 98 today. St. Thomas the Apostle went from 182 to 105. St. Elizabeth fell from 212 to 157.

Our Lady of Trust’s enrollment dropped from 202 in 2019 to 115 today.

The diocese said significant efforts had been made to try to stabilize enrollment and finances at the seven schools in recent years. However, it was ultimately determined that these could no longer operate in a pastoral and fiscally responsible manner, as they had already been collectively operating with deficits totaling millions of dollars.

Support will be given to the students, families, faculty and staff members affected by these closures. The Diocese of Brooklyn will assist the families in finding other Catholic schools within the Diocese where they can place their kids. Faculty and staff will also be given resources to help them.

More information for the students and families can be found at catholicschoolsbq.org/schooltransitions. The site features information on upcoming open houses at neighboring schools, assistance with transfer ring Futures in Education scholarships and provides contact information to answer questions and address concerns.

“Our responsibility is both pastoral and practical,” McCormack said. “We will walk with our families and employees through this process, while continuing to strengthen Catholic education throughout Brooklyn and Queens.”

All planned activities and events will continue through the end of the school year.