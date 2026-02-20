Creep sought for performing a lewd act before a 14-year-old girl on bus in St. Albans: NYPD

Cops are looking for the creep who remains at large nearly four months after he allegedly performed a lewd act while eyeing a 14-year-old girl on a bus in St. Albans.

Police from the 105th Precinct are still looking for the creep who is wanted in a sexual abuse investigation of an incident involving a 14-year-old girl that occurred on a Q77 MTA bus in St. Albans nearly four months ago.

Police say the teen was on board a northbound Q77 in the vicinity of Francis Lewis Boulevard and 116th Avenue at around 7:40 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, when a stranger approached he from behind and began to perform a lewd act while staring at the youngster.

The creep got off the bus at the intersection and ran off in an unknown direction. The victim remained on the bus and was not physically injured during the encounter, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect and is asking for the public’s help in identifying him. He is described as having a dark complexion with a black beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a light-colored ski cap.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this sexual abuse incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Feb. 15, the 105th precinct reported seven sex crimes so far in 2026, one fewer than the eight reported at the same point last year, a decline of 12.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report.