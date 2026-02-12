QEDC, AT&T and BP Richards donate 100 laptops to local students during Queens Tech and Career Expo

The Queens Economic Development Corporation (QEDC), AT&T and the office of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards collaborated to donate free laptops to 100 students on hand for the 2026 Queens Tech and Career Expo on Saturday, Jan. 31, at the New York Hall of Science, located at 47-01 111th St. in Corona.

The students were all from schools in Queens Community School District 28, which is comprised of the Briarwood, Forest Hills, Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Rego Park, Richmond Hill, South Ozone Park and South Richmond Hill neighborhoods. They were also given tutorials on how to use the laptops by representatives from the Queens Public Library (QPL).

“Access to computers is essential to bridging the digital divide and providing them at such a pivotal moment in young people’s development helps set them on a path toward lifelong learning and opportunity,” QPL Assistant Director of Digital Inclusion Jin Hyun Bae said. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Queens Economic Development Corporation, AT&T and Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. to ensure these students have the tools and guidance to explore, create and thrive in a digital world, and we remain committed to supporting all young people in meeting their technology needs.”

“Watching the children smile when they received their computers was incredible. I hope they use them to learn, connect and build the next world-changing startup,” QEDC Executive Director Ben Guttmann said. “Special thanks to AT&T, Borough President Richards and the Queens Public Library for spearheading this effort and their continued partnership with QEDC.”

In addition to receiving the free laptops, the students also got to enjoy the Queens Tech and Career Expo, which featured over 50 technology experts giving presentations on a variety of topics, including artificial intelligence and learning labs. AT&T provided on-site demos at the event as well.

“At AT&T, we’re committed to helping ensure that every community can thrive in the digital age. Access to connectivity, devices and digital education is vital so that students can take full advantage of technology and put their imaginations to work,” AT&T Northeast President John Emra said. “We’re proud to collaborate with dedicated organizations like Queens EDC and the Queens Public Library, and grateful for the support of leaders like Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.”

“If Queens is to become the nation’s leading tech hub like we know it can and should be, we must break down the barriers to entry that have made it difficult for members of historically marginalized communities to fully participate in New York’s fastest-growing economic sector,” Richards said. “With our annual Queens Tech and Career Expo and our many other tech-related initiatives, my administration is boldly tearing down these persistent barriers. Our entire borough and city are better off when everyone has a fair opportunity to benefit from the high-paying jobs that are increasingly available in the tech sector.”

“As the AI revolution continues to drive our economy and society, it is more important than ever to make sure those from historically marginalized communities are not passed over for the many valuable opportunities available in the tech sector,” Deputy Borough President Ebony Young said. “There is a deep pool of talented people in these communities who deserve the chance to contribute their knowledge and ideas to the development of technology. I am so pleased to work with Borough President Richards and his entire administration on connecting traditionally marginalized Queens residents to our city’s tech and innovation spheres.”