Glendale Property Owners and Residents Association talk Mamdani’s proposed tax increase at February meeting

In an attempt to close New York City’s multi-billion-dollar budget gap, Mayor Zohran Mamdani proposed a potential 9.5% increase to property taxes. On Feb. 19, the Glendale Property Owners and Residents Association (GPORA) met to discuss their fears around the potential tax hike, citing a comment made by a representative of Council Member Joann Ariola’s office, who called the announcement “political theater” during the annual budget negotiations.

At Brewery Keegan-Hessier American Legion Post 1815, located at 68-01 Cooper Ave., several other property owners expressed concerns that the tax hike could come to fruition and questioned Mamdani’s budgeting team.

“What I’m always just curious is that how he has the nerve to come out and say we have this $12 billion deficit. Well, what happened to his team that was working with the Adams team prior to him coming into office?” stated one member. “ It was higher, and then all of a sudden it became a little lower.“

After the initial announcement of a $12 billion deficit, which he stated was due to “mismanagement” by former Mayor Eric Adams’ administration, Mamdani later lessened that gap by “incorporating updated revenue, bonus estimates and using in-year reserves.” Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state will provide an additional $1.5 billion to cover the gap, bringing the total down to $5.4 billion.

The tax increase would require approval via the City Council, which several Queens council members have already stated their opposition to.

“Any proposal to raise property taxes by nearly 10 percent is a nonstarter for the hardworking families I represent and for me. In one of the highest taxed cities and states in the country, we cannot keep relying on property taxes and other new revenue instead of auditing programs that don’t serve New Yorkers, ending wasteful no-bid contracts, and taking a hard look at the endless tax burden tied to services connected to the migrant crisis,” said Council Member Phil Wong, a member of the Finance Committee. “I cannot go back to my constituents and ask them to pay more until City Hall proves it is living within its means and prioritizing essential services.”

“This mayor has been relying on scare tactics to force through the agenda he promised his DSA base, and the proposed property tax hikes are another example of that. This is an election year in Albany, and he’s trying to rattle Gov. Hochul into caving on his ‘tax-the-rich’ agenda,” said Ariola. “First, he over-inflated the deficit, then he threatened property tax hikes, and then he threatened to curtail the NYPD. These are all a part of his intimidation game, but the City Council will be working hard to find ways to save money and lower the deficit without negatively impacting the people of this city.”

Another GPORA member raised previous concerns about the Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) recent announcement that some homeowners need to disconnect their gutter and downspout connections to sewers. However, homeowners who were not directly notified by mail don’t need to take any action, as the announcement applies only to homes that connect to dedicated wastewater sewers, and about 90% of homes in Glendale utilize combined sewers that are designed for both.

Another concern for the DEP: a water main on Forest Park Drive and Myrtle Avenue, operated by the DEP, has been leaking for several weeks now, according to Glendale residents. The water froze during the city’s cold snap, forming a sheet of ice.

According to a representative of Ariola, DEP workers struggled to find a valve to shut off the water and fix the leak, but stated it was repaired earlier this week. However, nearby residents stated the leak is still ongoing.

“DEP is aware of this issue and has been in contact with CM Ariola’s office. Crews have been dispatched to investigate,” said a DEP spokesperson today.