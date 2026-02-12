Suspected gunman wanted for randomly firing shots near Jamaica Bay in Rockaway Beach: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly opened fire just a few blocks away from the 100th Precinct in Rockaway Beach.

Police from the 100th Precinct in Rockaway Beach are looking for a gunman who opened fire just a few blocks away from their stationhouse at 92-24 Rockaway Beach Blvd. on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 3.

The suspect was walking at the intersection of Beach 90th Street and Beach Channel Drive near the Jamaica Bay waterfront just before 6:15 p.m., when he pulled out a handgun and started shooting for no apparent reason, according to a law enforcement source. After he fired a few random shots, the gunman ran off westbound on Beach Channel Drive toward the Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge, police said. Residents reported hearing three shots fired at the location and crime scene investigators recovered three spent shells from the intersection.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect from inside an MTA bus on Wednesday and described him as having a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded winter jacket over a white hooded sweatshirt and a black knit ski cap.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Feb. 8, the shooting incident is the first one reported in the 100th Precinct so far in 2026, according to the most recent CompStat report.