Operation Weed Whacker enforcement effort padlocks four more illegal cannabis shops: DA

Four more illegal cannabis shops have been padlocked during the third phase of a sweeping months-long investigation dubbed Operation Weed Whacker, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Jan. 28.

Storefronts in Rosedale, Auburndale, Oakland Gardens and Fresh Meadows after coordinated enforcement operations that included undercover buys and resulted in seven arrests and the seizure of hundreds of pounds of illicit cannabis and tobacco products. Two of the locations were found to have intricate traps to hide contraband with one location storing the product behind a false TV and another using fake electrical panels as an entryway to a storage room.

“Unregulated cannabis stores sell products that pose a great danger to the surrounding community, and the store owners are now trying to escape accountability by hiding the contraband using trap doors,” Katz said. “Many of these items are designed to mimic popular brand-name candies, deliberately enticing young people. My office, working closely with our law enforcement partners, will continue to shut down these operations so that residents are protected and legitimate operations can thrive.”

The DA’s Detective Bureau worked with the NYPD/NYC Sheriff Cannabis Task Force on joint enforcement operations carried out at five locations in Queens from Nov. 24, 2025, to Jan. 16, 2026. The storefronts that were searched and padlocked included Cloud Corner at 4703 Francis Lewis Blvd. in Auburndale, Love Story at 241-20 South Conduit Ave. in Rosedale, Oakland Smoke Shop at 215-09 73rd Ave. in Oakland Gardens, and 18506 Convenience & Smoke Shops at 185-06 Horace Harding Expy. in Fresh Meadows. The Deli & Grocery Store Inn Linne at 184-19 140th St. in Rochdale was issued a summons.

Seven defendants from the five locations were arrested and charged with varying crimes related to criminal possession of cannabis, A total of 100 pounds of cannabis flower, 56 pounds of cannabis vapes, 68 pounds of cannabis edibles, 204 pounds of illegal flavored tobacco vapes, and 149 pounds or other tobacco products were seized from the five shops.

“I thank the members of my Crime Strategies and Intelligence Bureau, Detective Bureau, and our partners at the New York City Sheriff’s Office and the NYPD for their continued work on this operation,” Katz said, adding thanks officers from the 107th, 111th, and 116th precincts for their assistance in the enforcement efforts.

Operation Weed Whacker is part of the DA’s ongoing push to rid Queens of illegal cannabis dispensaries, whether operating out of trucks and vans or brick-and-mortar commercial locations. Since November 2022, enforcement operations have resulted in the precaution of 457 individuals for felony-related charges for the sale and/or possession of cannabis or controlled substances in Queens. A total of 335 shops across Queens have been padlocked since May 2024 through the assistance of the NYC Sheriff’s Office, the NYPD, and the New York State Police Troop NYC — Queens Bureau of Criminal Investigation.