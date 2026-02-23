Jamaica man accused of drunk driving when he struck and killed a mother of four just blocks from her Astoria home: DA

Jamaica resident Ryan Rampersaud is accused of driving under the influence when he struck and killed an Astoria mother of four just blocks from her home in January.

A Queens grand jury indicted a Jamaica man on charges of vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and driving under the influence for a fatal collision in January that killed a mother of four in Astoria.

Ryan Rampersaud, 30, was arraigned on Feb. 19 in Queens Supreme Court on a four-count indictment for the fatal crash that killed 54-year-old Blanca Arias-Miranda, who was riding a standup electric scooter in a bike lane just a few blocks away from her Astoria home during the early morning hours of Jan. 4.

According to the charges and investigation, Rampersaud was behind the wheel of a 2009 Honda Civic traveling southbound on Crescent Street at around 1:40 a.m. when he made a left turn at the intersection of 30th Drive. He allegedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic and struck Arias-Miranda, who was operating a standup scooter in a designated bike lane and had the right of way. She was thrown off her Hiboy electric scooter and her head struck the pavement. Passing pedestrians called 911.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria responded and found her lying on the roadway with severe head trauma. Rampersaud remained on the scene, and his car had visible damage. EMS rushed Arias-Miranda to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was placed on life support in the ICU with severe brain trauma. Rampersaud was not injured in the crash, but he allegedly showed signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, unsteadiness on his feet and a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath, according to the indictment. There was vomit on the front seat of his Honda Civic.

Rampersaud was transported to the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills at approximately 3:58 a.m. and refused to take a breathalyzer test. At approximately 8:20 a.m., the defendant had a court-ordered blood test which showed a blood alcohol level of .12%, which is above the legal threshold of .08%. Arias-Miranda succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead two days later.

“As alleged, the defendant was driving while intoxicated, barreled into a scooter operated by Blanca Arias-Miranda and killed the 54-year-old mother of four,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “Tragically, the victim had the right of way and was in a designated bike lane when she was struck by this defendant.”

Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Hartofilis ordered Rampersaud to return to court on March 28. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison.

“Our roadways must be safe for all who use them, including pedestrians, bicyclists and scooter operators,” Katz said. “The defendant’s actions have forever changed the lives of Ms. Arias-Miranda’s family, and we will aggressively prosecute this case.”

Her heartbroken children made a joint statement that was posted in a GoFundMe account set up by her daughter-in-law to help pay for the immediate costs including medical bills, her funeral and memorial services, household bills and legal costs.

“Our mother was more than just a victim of a tragic accident. She was the heart of our family — a devoted wife, a fiercely loving mother and a proud grandmother whose greatest joy was caring for and protecting those she loved,” they said. “The void her absence has created can never truly be filled.”