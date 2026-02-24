LaGuardia College receives $3 million from NYC Council for capital improvements

LaGuardia Community College in Long Island City was allocated $3 million by the New York City Council, presented by Councilwoman Julie Won on Feb. 20, to fund major capital upgrades to the entrances of the college’s E-Building to enhance ADA accessibility and improve student experience.

LaGuardia Community College was allocated $3 million in funds for major capital improvements to the campus’s Cobblestone Courtyard and E-Building entrances, supporting ADA accessibility, improvements to energy efficiency and a better experience for students, faculty, staff and visitors.

The funds were allocated by the New York City Council and presented by members of Council Member Julie Won’s office — Chief of Staff Farah Salam and Neily Vera Martinez, deputy chief of staff and budget director — at the college in Long Island City on Feb. 20.

“Accessibility is not just about buildings or pathways — it’s about dignity, independence and ensuring that every student has an equal opportunity to learn, grow and succeed,” said Keneshia Hoyte, who is affiliated with the Office of Accessibility and represented students at the Friday press conference. “For many students, something as simple as getting to class, entering a building or finding a safe place to sit outside can be a daily challenge.”

A news release from Laguardia said the E-Building, originally a factory building, was renovated for college use in 1988. The Thomson Avenue entrance serves as the college’s primary entry point, the college noted, and the Van Dam Street entrance provides convenient access to the LaGuardia Performing Arts Center.

For the past six years, the news release said, sidewalk bridges have been in place due to the deterioration of the five‑story glass block façade above the Thomson Avenue entrance.

According to the college, both entrances also need modernization to meet current ADA standards and address energy inefficiencies.

With the new funding, LaGuardia said it will replace the aging glass block façade with durable, energy‑efficient cladding and install new vestibule air curtain systems to reduce energy loss during periods of extreme heat and cold. Twelve sets of double doors, along with associated cladding and structural supports, will be replaced.

The Cobblestone Courtyard — once a city street de‑mapped for LaGuardia in 1988 — currently has uneven surfaces and gaps between stones pose challenges for all users, including people with mobility and vision impairments, parents with strollers and older adults.

Planned upgrades include accessible pathways, new ramps, railings, doors, improved lighting, and new seating to enhance comfort and usability.

Both the E‑Building entrance project and the courtyard renovation will comply with ADA requirements and all relevant New York City building and fire safety regulations.

“We are deeply grateful to Council Member Julie Won and the New York City Council for their $3 million investment in LaGuardia Community College,” said LaGuardia President Kenneth Adams. “This critical funding will allow us to modernize our campus, strengthen accessibility for our students, faculty, staff, and visitors, and improve overall energy efficiency.”

“This investment will directly improve the daily experience of every student, faculty member, and visitor who walks through LaGuardia’s doors,” Won added in a statement.

Hoyte, a Fine Arts major and president of the LaGuardia chapter of Delta Alpha Pi said when spaces are not accessible, it not only creates physical barriers but emotional barriers as well. Lack of accessibility can impact confidence, participation and a student’s sense of belonging, she continued.

“For students with mobility challenges, chronic health conditions or temporary injuries, simply entering a building can sometimes feel like an obstacle,” she emphasized. “Creating accessible ramps, doors and safer entryways sends a powerful message that every student matters and that our campus is committed to inclusion.”

Hoyte said the project means a lot to her personally, recounting her experience undergoing surgery and a complicated recovery last year. She said she understands what it feels like to manage health challenges while trying to stay focused on school and future goals.

That is why, she said, an accessible campus isn’t just helpful — it removes stress, increases independence and allows students to focus on their education.

“Today’s investment is not just about infrastructure,” Hoyte said, thanking Won. “It is an investment in students, equity, and opportunity. These improvements will help ensure that LaGuardia continues to be a place where every student, regardless of ability, can move freely, feel supported and thrive.”

According to the news release, Won has been a steadfast supporter of LaGuardia, noting that she championed the transformation of 29th Street between Skillman Avenue and 47th Avenue into a closed-to-traffic public plaza now known as the LaGuardia Community Greenway.

In September 2024, Won secured $4.5 million to upgrade the cooling system in Shenker Hall and repair the college’s pool. And, in 2022, she allocated $3 million to support LaGuardia’s initiative to expand the training and graduation of frontline healthcare workers.