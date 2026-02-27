Made in Queens 2026: Local makers tell their stories

These days, living and working as a maker and entrepreneur in New York City can be quite challenging, especially with a growing affordability crisis. But it’s good to know that they are supported by community-minded people, who embrace a ‘Buy one-of-a-kind, and local’ mentality. So, kudos to those artisans and artists, who still dream big and are pursuing their passions!

In an era of mass production, these ambitious New Yorkers take pride in creating with intention and care — in the heart of the world’s most diverse borough.

This series shines a light on many innovative creatives and their success stories. The entrepreneurs behind these two women-owned and operated small businesses were eager to talk about their unique products.

Sandra Smith LLC

Bespoke bags and decor for gifting

Handmade in Queens

shopsandrasmith.com

@shopsandrasmith

Empowering Women One Bag at a Time™

“I started my business in 2012, with a sewing machine and a deep desire to create something meaningful during a tough chapter in my life. What began as a personal outlet, while raising my three young children, quickly evolved into a socially conscious brand rooted in intentional gifting and empowerment,” Smith told QNS in a recent interview.

“In the process of building my business, I became a solo parent, while also earning post-secondary degrees and graduating summa cum laude. But outside of my business, motherhood remains central to my life.”

“It’s incredible what can be achieved when women invest in themselves.”

“I am shaped by grit and purpose,” said the proud Latina and Asian, Queens-based designer and entrepreneur.

“I am one of 14 full siblings, born to the same two immigrant parents, who met in a Queens high school. Growing up in a large, multicultural family taught me resilience early on, along with the importance of building meaningful relationships.”

With her entrepreneurial spirit guiding her passion, this hardworking maker has been busy designing and handcrafting bespoke bags, décor and apparel from her Queens studio (with seasonal support).

What makes your products special?

“My mission is to create beautiful, personalized pieces that make people feel seen, while also giving back through select nonprofit partnerships that support survivors of domestic violence,” Smith noted.

“And it’s the intimacy of the process. I like to pair practicality with sentiment. My signature pieces are versatile zipper bags featuring hidden messages inside…words of encouragement, sisterhood, strength, love, or faith. They offer a quiet reminder that you are valued and beloved –even while casually reaching into the bag for your lip balm.”

Nearly everything is made to order in Queens, using premium textiles and durable hardware. Bolts of fabric are hand-cut, prepared, and sewn together one at a time.

You can also find bespoke throw pillows and personalized storage bins that bring inspiration into everyday spaces. The bins have become especially popular as teacher appreciation gifts and in professional settings. And everything is giftable. More recently, Smith expanded into apparel, including shirts and totes, and has incorporated sport-themed designs that celebrate female athletes and coaches into her product collections.

“Watching young women develop confidence, leadership, and voice through sport continues to inspire both my life and my work,” she said.

How QEDC (Queens Economic Development Corp.) helped my business

“QEDC has been a steady source of education, exposure, and meaningful connections within the Queens small business community, and I’m grateful for their support,” Smith explained. “Their abundance of resources, like legal help with incorporation and guidance on marketing, paired with their unique opportunities for exposure, like the MiQ Pop-Up Shop in Long Island City, helped me to continue my work. Most recently, I was connected with LaGuardia Airport for their holiday pop-ups, which has been a fantastic partnership.”

Smith said she also collaborates with local artists, mission-driven partners, and cultural institutions on limited-run collections: “My favorite current collaborations include the August Tree Gift Shop at the Queens Museum and Brooklyn-based henna and tattoo artist Natalia Zamparini. Together, we create pieces that blend art, culture, and craftsmanship in a way that feels distinctly New York.”

She added: “I find it deeply satisfying to create products that become part of someone’s story…and it brings me joy.”

Products are available on the website and on Etsy at shopsandrasmith.etsy.com, where the business first began. Smith also connects with customers through Instagram, where clients can reach out with custom ideas. Locally, select pieces are available at the Queens Museum gift shop, including limited-run collections.

Milène Jardine Chocolatier

Milène Jardine

Founder & Chocolatier

milenejardine.com

Instagram / Facebook

What makes your products special?

“All our chocolates are infused with the finest herbs, fruits, nuts, and spices and made by hand in New York City, as we strive to keep the art and authenticity of food local,” Jardine told QNS. “Our chocolate bars are naturally vegan, dark (70%), shelf stable and rich in cocoa butter to ensure each piece melts just as fast as a milk chocolate bar. Chocolate truffles are created with fresh cream and butter for a more creamy, indulgent option.”

She added: “We work with B-Corp certified cacao partners that implement sustainable practices, add economic value to local farmers, and promote gender equality. Our virtual tastings all include a donation to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).”

“Celebrating diversity through chocolate.”

This Astoria/Long Island City-based maker had a vision when she launched her brand in 2016. Her ethically sourced, artisanal offerings are inspired by her travels, and each diverse flavor tells a story about a different country.

After college, Jardine grew her love of desserts into a side gig by creating chocolate favors, platters, and centerpieces for weddings, parties and art exhibitions. At the same time, her business skills were developed through her extensive international travel and intense training at Macy’s renowned Private Label Design House. After 12 years, Jardine left Macy’s as Product Director, due to the company’s 2016 consolidation. Soon, she would find the courage to return to her childhood passion and build her own brand.

Each creation is paired with spirits and cheeses at special events.

“We don’t only constantly do research and development for new types of chocolate, but we also partner with other women-owned businesses, like Virginia Distillery and Cheese Grotto,” Jardine shared.

“We’re also listening to our spirit clients and saw a void in the market for a partner, so, we created Sweet Spirits.”

Jardine used her chocolate expertise to collaborate with different liquor, wine and beer companies to find chocolates she made that would pair nicely with their products, or to develop new chocolates and confections to highlight their products.

“With stronger spirits, the chocolate helps to balance the intensity of the liquor and pull forward subtle tasting notes,” she noted.

Last year, for International Women’s month, Milène Jardine Chocolates collaborated with whiskey distributor Diageo, to co-host a chocolate and whiskey fundraiser for Planned Parenthood.

“Chocolate and cheese is clearly the most unsung flavor combination ever. To respond, we are now expanding with Jessica Sennett from Cheese Grotto,” Jardine said, adding, “We blended raclette cheese into a chocolate truffle, that Forbes just called ‘Out of this world!’”

“Women represent 72% of the market for chocolate, but the cacao industry is run by men.”

“We plan on changing that. Bras were designed by men for a century before they decided to ask 100% of the market what women wanted,” Jardine noted.

“Don’t get me wrong, I liked the old chocolate or I wouldn’t be here, but it’s time to redesign the ultimate delight by those who don’t just eat it but love it. Our Signature Series Whiskey Infused Truffle Collection with Virginia Distillery is called ‘Courage & Conviction’ — to encourage women to be confident and take action on their ideas.”

How QEDC helped my business

“Our product is made in the incubator kitchen at the QEDC-funded Entrepreneur Space in Long Island City, whose mission is to support Queens businesses and help keep the art of food local. QEDC has also helped me by providing valuable coaching, business mentoring, sales support, and funding,” Jardine noted.

Last year, the proud chocolatier won the Queens Tech & Innovation Challenge and received a $20,000 grant from QEDC. The program is designed to help early-stage entrepreneurs grow their businesses with five up-to $20K grants and access to industry experts.

Jardine said she strongly believes in giving back to the community and sharing her experience as a female entrepreneur with others.

Heaven on earth

“Our chocolates encourage our (main) customers – women who can afford to treat themselves — to take a break from their hectic schedules to indulge in a sweet treat and take time for self-care,” Jardine explained.

Milène Jardine Chocolatier is thrilled to service elite businesses, such as Roger Vivier and Google. Their decadent sweets are enjoyed by celebs, like Sting and Warren Buffett, and their chocolates have been featured at Le Cirque events and even enjoyed by the Serbian royal family.

“When paired with spirits, our clients have said, ‘I’m telling you, if they don’t have this in heaven, I’m not dying.’ That’s what we’re making right now… heaven on earth.”

For the full assortment, you can order products online. Some of the retail locations that Milène Jardine Chocolatier is in, include Soho House, Union Market, and JFK Airport: milenejardine.com/pages/retaillocations.

Stay tuned for more Queens makers’ stories.