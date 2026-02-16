Mystery man found dead inside Woodhaven Boulevard subway station in Elmhurst: NYPD

The body of a dead man was found inside the Woodhaven Boulevard subway station during the early morning hours of Friday the 13th. Investigators do not believe he was hit by a train.

The body of a dead man was found inside the Woodhaven Boulevard subway station during the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 13.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and Transit District 20 responded to a 911 call of a man in need of medical attention. Upon arrival, officers were taken to a catwalk next to the northbound M and R subway lines. The unidentified man was lying on the catwalk unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced him dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification, an NYPD spokesman said Monday.

There were no signs that the victim had been struck by a train, according to a law enforcement source, who added that criminality is not suspected. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.