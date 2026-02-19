Masked man wanted for slashing a teen in food court at Queens Center Mall: NYPD

A teenager was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital with lacerations to his face and hand after he was slashed during a brawl at the Queens Center Mall during a brawl, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying this masked man in connection to a bloody assault in the food court at the Queens Center Mall in January.

Detectives from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst who are investigating the attack have come up with a surveillance image of the suspect who allegedly slashed an 18-year-old male victim with a knife during a brawl in the food court on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 31.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting an assault in progress inside 90-15 Queens Blvd. just before 5 p.m. on Jan. 31. Upon their arrival at the scene, officers located an 18-year-old male with a laceration to his right hand and a second, smaller laceration above his left eye.

Police say the suspect was among a group of teenagers who were seen running from the food court in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the wounded teenager to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released the surveillance image of the suspect on Wednesday and described him as having a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a black hooded winter jacket with a gray stripe across the chest, black pants and black sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Feb. 15, the 110th Precinct has reported 65 felony assaults so far in 2026, a half dozen fewer than the 71 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 8.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report.