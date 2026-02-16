$18 million secured by U.S. Rep. Meng to support 15 community projects across Queens

Nearly $18 million in Community Project Funding was secured by U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, which will fund 15 critical projects throughout Queens.

The projects are intended to improve public safety, education and the environment, as well as prepare the next generation for success.

The funds secured by Meng, New York’s senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, mark an increase of $5 million from the last round of community funding secured by the congresswoman.

According to a news release from Meng’s office, the funds were included in new government spending bills that financially support most of the federal government through the end of the 2026 fiscal year.

The measures were recently passed by the House and Senate and have now been enacted into law.

“In just the last few years, I have been proud to bring tens of millions of dollars back to Queens from Washington, and I’m thrilled to deliver millions more in this latest round of funding that I obtained for our borough,” Meng said. “I will always keep up the fight for the communities I represent to ensure Queens continues to grow and prosper, and that we receive the needed federal money we deserve.”

Meng secured a total of $17,994,000 for the following 15 projects: