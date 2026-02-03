Mother Cabrini Health Foundation awards $150K grant to EHS to advance maternal health equity

Episcopal Health Services received a $150,000 grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation to help advance health equity for new and expecting mothers.

Episcopal Health Services (EHS) was awarded a $150,000 grant by the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation on Monday, Feb. 2, to help the Far Rockaway-based hospital continue to provide free, individualized and culturally responsive support to pregnant women of color, regardless of gestational age.

The initiative being funded by the grant is intended to reduce persistent maternal health disparities in historically marginalized communities like the Rockaways by addressing the systemic social, economic and environmental factors that influence pregnancy outcomes.

Comprehensive maternal health support will be provided to 120 initiative participants through this grant. This will also promote long-term health for both the new mothers and children. The participants will each receive their own Individualized Care Plan (ICP) that is tailored to their medical, social and emotional needs. An emphasis is placed on continuity of care, culturally competent engagement and community-based support to advance maternal health equity and strengthen family stability.

“This grant allows us to advance our commitment to mothers who face disproportionate risks during pregnancy,” EHS Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Chair Jacqueline M. Marecheau, MD, FACOG, said. “By addressing not only clinical needs but also the social conditions that influence health, we are creating a more equitable system of care for families on the Rockaway Peninsula and surrounding communities.”

This marks the fourth grant provided to EHS by the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation. The previous grants contributed to the establishment and expansion of maternal health programming there, including $150,000 toward the Maternal Health Doula Services Program.

The continued partnership between EHS and the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation reflects both organizations’ shared commitment toward advancing health equity and improving patient outcomes among the most vulnerable New Yorkers.

“Our grantee partners are navigating an incredibly challenging landscape, and yet their commitment to serving their communities continues to deepen,” Mother Cabrini Health Foundation Chief Executive Officer Msgr. Gregory Mustaciuolo said. “These grants demonstrate our resolve to stand with them by addressing urgent needs today, while strengthening the systems and workforce that will support New Yorkers’ health for years to come.”

EHS’s Maternal Social Determinants of Health Program is part of a broader strategy to expand health services for women in the Rockaways and serve as a regional hub for advanced, comprehensive care.