Photos: Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company presents Lunar New Year celebration at Kupferberg Center for the Arts

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
lunar new year
The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company held a celebratory performance in honor of the Lunar New Year at the Kupferberg Center for the Arts.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company held a special Lunar New Year celebratory performance in honor of the Year of the Horse on Sunday, Feb. 3, at Queens College’s Kupferberg Center for the Arts, located at 153-49 Reeves Ave. in Flushing.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The celebration, which lasted just over an hour, featured ancient Chinese traditions blended with contemporary dance through various choreographed performances.

There were a number of choreographed performances.Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

There were majestic dragons, dancing lions, elegant peacocks, stunning acrobats, twirling ribbons and much more for attendees to enjoy.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

In honor of the Year of the Horse, the program also featured the special work “Carousel,” which drew inspiration from the playful imagery of carousels and the strength and grace of horses to capture a buoyant sense of wonder and vitality.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Led by Asian American women, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company’s main mission is to be the premier provider of innovative cultural experiences that reflect the inspiring hope and energy of the journey of immigrants. The company’s works are intended to increase the visibility of the struggle, triumph, despair and joy of this experience.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“We had a very good audience turnout, so we’re very happy about it. And it’s great to be able to offer a nice and beautiful program for the community in this tumultuous time,” Nai-Ni Dance Company Executive Director Andy Chiang said. “There’s a lot of Chinese Americans who lives here. Also other Asians who celebrate the Lunar New Year. So this is a time where they can be very proud of their culture. They can come in to see in a very beautiful auditorium, to witness the expression and also for their friends and neighbors to appreciate what they know is already a wonderful experience for them.”

The performance celebrating the Year of the Horse was well-attended. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

