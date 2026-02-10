New York Irish Center in Long Island City makes history with street co-naming near its Jackson Avenue home

A hearty group, including leaders, staff and volunteers from the New York Irish Center, the Consul General of Ireland and community members, braved the icy streets of Long Island City to join Council Member Julie Won at 50th Avenue and Jackson Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 7, to co-name the intersection as New York Irish Center Place.

The center at 1040 Jackson Ave. was founded 21 years ago as a cultural hub for Irish Americans and its roots reflect District 26’s vibrant Irish community dating back to the 1930s, when Irish immigrants came to Woodside to find jobs following the Great Depression. The New York Irish Center has since expanded to include over 25,000 New Yorkers, serving as a hub for youth, seniors, education, and the arts.

“For over 20 years, the New York Irish Center has been a cornerstone of the community, culture and service in the neighborhood,” Won said. “It is an honor to co-name the intersection of 50th Avenue and Jackson Avenue to commemorate the Center’s legacy in our neighborhood.”

Since taking office in 2022, Won has provided $523,000 in funding to the New York Irish Center for programming.

“The New York Irish Center has been a trusted partner throughout my time in Council, bringing people together through cultural celebration and community giveback,” Won continued. “Thank you to George Heslin and the team at the New York Irish Center for their contributions to New York’s Irish community and to Western Queens.”

After unveiling the new street sign and posing for some group photos, the crowd made their way back to the center a half block south and got out of the cold. New York Irish Center executive director George C. Heslin said the board of directors, staff and volunteers were truly honored by the unique street co-naming recognition.

“We are deeply grateful to NYC Council Member Julie Won and the wider New York City Council for this honor while supporting our mission of community, culture, and care,” Heslin said. “It means so much that the New York Irish Center will be the first Irish institution in New York City’s history to have a street named after it.”

He added that the unveiling was a testament to the center’s founders, Fr. Colm Campbell and Mr. Paddy Reilly, who 21 years earlier had a simple vision of creating a space for the community to gather.

“Today, I am honored to lead the Center alongside board chairman Mr. Sean Mackin, as we continue to expand its programs and ensure an Irish welcome for all,” Heslin continued. “Especially our magnificent immigrant communities from across the world.”