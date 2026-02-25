NYC’s free early education program applications due Feb. 27

Councilwoman Sandra Ung, deputy leader of the New York City Council, urged families to apply for New York City’s 3-K and pre-K programs before the Friday, Feb. 27 deadline, reminding families to take advantage of the city’s free early childhood education.

Applications for New York City’s free early education programs are due this Friday, Feb. 27, for all eligible children.

Families with children born in 2023 are eligible to apply for 3-K for the 2026-27 school year, and families with children born in 2022 are eligible to apply for pre-K for the upcoming school year.

All 3-K and pre-K programs serve children with and without disabilities, accommodating children with Individualized Education Program services at early education facilities or at home, under certain circumstances.

Families can apply online at MySchools.nyc, by phone at (718) 935-2009, or by visiting a Family Welcome Center and speaking with an enrollment counselor. Applicants can find the nearest family center at Schools.NYC.gov.

According to a news release from Councilwoman Sandra Ung’s office, families may apply to any school across NYC — though children receive priority within the district they reside in.

The NYC Department of Education, the news release continued, makes every effort to place students close to their homes based on seat availability.

Ung, who serves as deputy leader of the New York City Council, urged families to apply before the deadline.

She said early childhood education is one of the most important investments the city can make in its children’s future, and high-quality programs like 3-K and Pre-K build the foundation for lifelong learning, social-emotional growth and academic success.

“During these early years, a child’s brain develops more rapidly than at any other time in life,” she said. “Giving your child a head start in school can make all the difference. I strongly encourage every eligible family to submit their application and invest in their child’s future today.”

As of Jan. 30, the news release said, the city had received more than 50,000 applications.

However, Ung’s office said there are enough seats for more than double that number of families to enroll their children in programs at schools and partnering community-based organizations throughout the city.

In the 2026 fiscal year, the city council secured more than $112 million to restore and protect 3-K and pre-K programs, which the news release said reaffirmed its commitment to early childhood education.

“We have the seats available — now we need families to take advantage of this incredible, free opportunity,” Ung continued. “These programs help children develop critical skills like empathy, self-regulation, communication and problem-solving — skills that prepare them not just for kindergarten, but for the years beyond and into adulthood.”