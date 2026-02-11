Power restored in Maspeth and Middle Village, after outage impacts more than 5K Con Edison customers

Con Edison repair crews worked through the early morning hours to restore power to more than 5,000 customers in Middle Village and Maspeth.

Con Edison repair crews worked to restore power to more than 5,000 customers in Maspeth and Middle Village who were impacted by the outage early on Feb. 11.

The utility company said the areas affected by the outage were bounded by 54th Avenue to the north near Elmhurst Park, just north of the Long Island Expressway, 62nd Road to the south in Middle Village, 82nd Street to the east and 68th Street to the west in Maspeth.

The power outage that occurred at approximately 1 a.m. was likely caused by a failure of overhead delivery equipment caused by road salt making contact with overhead wires, according to Con Edison. Council Member Phil Wong and his team are expecting to be debriefed on Wednesday for more information on the cause of the blackout, and said two transformers set off a chain reaction throughout the district.

Con Edison said the repair crews restored power to the 5,007 impacted customers by 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 11

Customers can sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 688-243 and following the prompts. Customers can also report outages and check service restoration status at conEd.com/reportoutage, with Con Edison’s mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 1-800-752-6633.

Customers who report outages will receive updates from Con Edison with their estimated restoration times as they become available. Information on outages and restoration times is also available at the Con Edison Outage Map.