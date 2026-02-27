Queens Power Women honored

More than 450 people gathered to cheer, celebrate, congratulate and collaborate at this year’s Power Women of Queens in a night honoring women in New York City’s biggest borough for making life better across a wide range of professions, industries and callings.

Honorees danced down the red carpet as paparazzi snapped photos and then were presented with their awards on Feb. 25 at Russo’s on the Bay.

Educators, attorneys, physicians, entrepreneurs and many others were honored in a year when Queens is the site of big projects.

“It’s all about the incredible women who make Queens what it is,” Schneps Media Senior Vice President of Events Elizabeth Schneps Aloni said. “ Power Women began in Queens more than 30 years ago and remains at the heart of the Power Women movement.”

“This is the biggest event I’ve been to since the Emmy’s,” said emcee and Emmy Award-winning reporter PIX11’s Monica Morales.

Male and female attendees networked at a night where a vision had become a Queens tradition and raised money for SCO Family of Services.

“This is an opportunity to network so we can leverage our resources for greater impact,” said Monique Cole-Green, program director of Industrial Transportation Workforce System for Grant Associates. “This will help strengthen our ability to serve the community.”

They united to network and even help each other as entrepreneurs in a borough with more than 2 million people, bigger than most cities.

Queens was created in 1683, named for Queen of England Catherine of Braganza, and in 1898 became part of New York City.

“I love that there are other women in power in the same borough of Queens,” said Eyeri Gonzalez, owner and executive director of Early Bird Educational Centers. “I love that there are people relatable to me, women who own businesses and have been doing it for a long time. It shows stability. It keeps you empowered.”

Others said they draw energy from each other, as entrepreneurs focused on their own business meet others leading organizations.

“I’m excited to be among the women that are honored and recognized for the work we do regularly to be impactful in the community,” said Renee McWilliams, vice president and chief operating officer for the Rockaway Development and Revitalization Corporation. “We work to ensure families have an improved quality of life through services. We have an incubator for businesses.”

Diversity on Display

McWilliams talked about strength that comes from being in an area with global roots, including diverse backgrounds and languages.

“It’s something you hear all the time,” McWilliams said. “There is massive diversity which leads to the work we do, making sure every voice is represented.”

LaShea Woodson, director of operations for Connective Strategies Associates Inc., a public relations and government relations company, said the event celebrates and further creates community.

“You get to meet a lot of people with a lot of backgrounds, network and potentially find business,” Woodson said.

Eileen Yingling Zhang, CEO of Advanced-Integrity Wealth Strategies Inc., changed careers more than 25 years ago after seeing a need.

“As a single mother, I started a new career as a financial advisor,” Zhang said. “I found out the Chinese community was making money, but didn’t know how to manage money and do financial strategy.”

Educational Excellence

Queensborough Community College President Christine Mangino, in her sixth year in that role, was awarded with the Excellence in Education Award.

She said as much as 30% of college leaders are women, including many community colleges.

“It’s been increasing tremendously,” Mangino, who started as a teacher in Williamsburg, said. “Twenty years ago, it was 10%. We’re making strides.”

Mangino said her school is “closing the equity gap” in education, including lifting performance by Black and Hispanic males.

Simone L. Yearwood, Queens College’s Dean of the School of Arts and Humanities, called herself a three-time graduate alumna of the school.

“I started as support staff and ended up in the dean’s office,” Yearwood said. “The college is supporting its people.”

Angela Wambugu Cobb, SUNY Old Westbury’s vice president for institutional advancement, said setting an example benefits others. “To hear students let me know I’m a role model or someone they look up to is really something,” Wambugu Cobb said.

Workforce Impact Award winner Nancy Martinez, executive director of the New York Career Training School, started her own school after taking care of her brother, who was injured in an accident.

“We have trained over 45,000 individuals to make them productive members of society and get them jobs,” Martinez said.

Transportation Triumph

Queens’ airports, undergoing massive construction, produced a sizable number of honorees.

“I think it’s critical to recognize all the hard work being done by the community, including the redevelopment of JFK, Queens and surrounding neighborhoods,” said Palmina Whelan, capital program director for the new Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport. “It’s women, but indirectly it reaches the entire community.”

JFK is undergoing a massive redevelopment, generating jobs as well as reconstruction of an airport emerging into a new era.

“It’s the largest public, private partnership program in North America,” Whelan, who was honored with the Woman in Aviation Award, said of the terminal slated to open this year. “There’s a large percentage of women involved, especially in the executive leadership team.”

Bridgitte Allen, office manager for the JFK Redevelopment Community Information Center, said work at JFK involves the Queens community.

“It’s extremely important to the community,” she said. “We’re making them aware of the opportunities in the redevelopment project and keeping them informed of upcoming employment.”

It’s Train Time

Amy Louk, senior business manager for New York & Atlantic Railway, said she felt “honored” to be singled out among this group.

“It could impact other women to look into an industry,” she said. “Railroad is not an industry that women may not first come to think of. If they see a woman in it, they might consider it.”

Marlon Taylor, president of New York & Atlantic Railway, said Louk is helping the company grow.

“The work Amy does for us is a standout,” Taylor said of her role at the freight rail company. “We had a strong 2025. The number of cars we handled was up over 2024.

Betting on the Borough

Michelle Stoddart, Resorts World New York City’s Senior Vice President of Community Development and Public Affairs, was the recipient of the Visionary Vanguard Award.

“We’re so happy we’ve got our casino license,” Stoddard said. “Right now we’re in the process of converting the building (at Aqueduct) to accommodate table games.”

She said Resorts World, which partners on a small business incubator with the Queens Economic Development Corp. and the Rockaway Business Development Corp., will hire up to 5,000 people.

“We’re right by JFK,” Stoddart said. “With the redevelopment of JFK and Aqueduct less than 15 minutes apart, that will be an amazing partnership for Southeast Queens.”

She said events like this are helpful. “I get to meet and mingle with the most powerful women in Queens,” she said.

Caribbean Culture

Queens is home to a large community with roots in the Caribbean, and the evening included those serving them.

Natasha Wilson, Founder and CEO of NOW Production, an entertainment company that provides Caribbean music, such as reggae.

“It’s a huge community that has played a big part in Queens,” Wilson said. “I’m doing a lot of work to help build the youth in our community.”

She said she’s doing many charitable events for children with a Caribbean flair. “It also boosts my courage to continue helping young and upcoming artists,” she said of the recognition.

Efforts for the Elderly

Many serve the elderly, including Deborah Khan, owner of TrueBlue Home Service Ally, a home modification organization.

“Thousands of folks are turning seniors every month. We want to make sure that they age safely in their homes,” Khan said. “We provide free assessments. We encourage them to reach out to us.

They install grab bars, railings, ramps and “anything that will make their life easier, comfortable.”

Early Education

People talked about pursuing a passion and purpose, not only profit, serving early education.

“Not only are we serving communities, our employees are from the community,” Gonzalez said.

Early Bird has served hundreds of families over more than a decade, continuing a tradition a mother and daughter created. Gonzalez pursued purpose when she discovered this profession.

“My mother is a retired teacher. As she was retiring, she decided she wanted to open her own pre-school. I was working in investment banking. I said I like that for you,” Gonzalez said. “She saw something in me. I said I’ll take a sabbatical from work. I’ll set you up and head on back. We’re still waiting for me to head on back.”

Health Care

Debra Alexander is director of food and nutrition services for Episcopal Health Services, where meals are designed not as medicine but to foster health.

“Nutrition in a marginalized community is very important,” Alexander said. “A lot of people in the peninsula are high risk when it comes to obesity, diabetes, hypertension. Nutrition is very important in supporting and helping them.”

Alexander said women are very involved in these, as well as many other, Queens health efforts.

“A lot of women, especially at EHS, are at the table with a lot of impact on the focus on where we’re going,” she said.

Good Government

The Vallone family won the family legacy award, after decades of involvement in government.

“It’s all about community service and giving back to the community,” said Anna-Marie Vallone, a banker at 9-branch First Central Savings Bank. “Any time anyone is recognized for doing good things, it’s always so appreciated.”

While some work in government, others are involved in elections. Woodson has helped run campaigns from district leader to district attorney and Congress.

“I’m the person that sends my team to the doors,” she said, “talks to voters, gets concerns, brings back to the candidate and applies to policies.”

Attorneys talked about leading and running a business. Nicole Henriquez and Diana Bronnberg, recipients of the Power Team Award, partnered to create Bronnberg & Henriquez.

“We have four partners, all women,” Bronnberg said. “It’s really been an incredible experience to go from other firms to having our own firm.”

And Karen H. Charrington, founder of the Charrington Firm and administrative law judge who stated as a prosecutor in the Bronx, said it’s important to set boundaries.

“The boundary of making sure you take care of yourself,” she said, “creating boundaries, so you can do self-care.”

They Mean Business

Patricia Robinson, Community Advancement Award honoree, as chief administrative officer for the Greater Jamaica Development Corp. helps lead a highly visible nonprofit economic development corporation.

“We have a multitude of projects going on,” she said. “We have an emphasis on our small business initiative, an MWBE accelerator.”

They are a community development financial institution or CDFI, which lets them fund businesses. “We lend money,” Robinson said. “We’re making sure the economic engine in Southeast Queens is prepared to thrive.”

Cole-Green works to empower underserved and underrepresented communities by creating pathways to employment, running a program for the New York City Department of Small Business to train workers.

“We help people to get employment and training to get into skilled trades in transportation, construction and manufacturing,” she said.

Beauty in the Borough

While many honorees have been in their position for a long time, Michelle DeMartino recently started Bubbles & Mane, a full-service salon and spa in Astoria, including bridal hair and makeup.

“We started really small,” she said of opening in 450 square feet and expanding to 2,500 square feet. “We’ve had great growth and expansion rapidly.”

DeMartino was part of Goldman Sachs (10,000 Small Businesses) 10KSB program for small business people. “They helped find my growth opportunities,” she said. “I was a solo entrepreneur. There was no business without me. I needed to expand beyond me.”

She expanded and has been hiring, noting she met a woman at the event who owns a juice bar with whom she hopes to partner. “It’s a great way for us to come together, take the wellness aspect and merge them,” DeMartino said.

Onward, Upward, Forward

Robinson enjoyed the ability to surround herself “with other women who are leading in different sectors and industries.”

“Every single honoree pays it forward,” said Schneps Vice President of Events Toni Cimino. “It’s not only about what we do, but how we inspire others.”

While many events honor people, some talked about the importance of honoring women specifically.

“Most of the awards are geared to general,” Louk said, noting men often are primarily recognized. “This spotlight’s only women.”

“I think recognizing women is important,” Taylor noted. “It’s a thing we can probably do a little more.”

Others noted that networking already led to connections through this event in the past. “It has absolutely led to partnerships with community organizations, businesses,” Stoddart said. “And we love the fact that we have young entrepreneurs, young women businesses here. We can meet and support them.”

The honorees left feeling the joy of their acknowledgement, the love and support of all the attendees and new and renewed relationships.

“I like the energy of all the people here,” said Khan, owner of TrueBlue Home Service Ally. “It’s exciting. It makes you want to do more.”

The 2026 Power Women of Queens:

MISTRESS OF CEREMONIES – Monica Morales, Emmy Award Winning Reporter, PIX11

Debra Alexander, RD, CDN – Director of Food and Nutrition Services, Episcopal Health Services

Bridgitte Allen – Office Manager, JFK Redevelopment Community Information Center

Caribbean Impact Award – Coretta Andrews, BSN, RN, Assistant Nurse Manager, Episcopal Health Services

Rachelle Antoine – Manager of External Affairs & Community Outreach, John F. Kennedy International Redevelopment Program

Dr. Janice Krystal Ascencio – Director of Ambulatory Women’s Health, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center

Caribbean Impact Award – Judith Avin, NP, Neonatal Nurse Practitioner, NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens

Ali Bardeguez – Gunnery Sergeant, Paws of War

Justice Award – Julissa Bisono, Director of Base Building, Make the Road New York

Power Team Award – Diana Bronnberg, Esq., Founding Partner and Owner, Bronnberg & Henriquez, P.C.

Power Team Award – Nicole Henriquez, Esq., Founding Partner and Owner, Bronnberg & Henriquez, P.C.

Teagan Brown – Community Outreach Coordinator, Maspeth Federal Savings

Karen H. Charrington, Esq. – Founder, The Charrington Firm, P.C.

Youth Empowerment Award – Ramona Ciobanu, Director, Soccer Kids NYC

Tehra Coles – Executive Director, Center for Family Representation

Monique Cole-Green – Director, Industrial Transportation Workforce System, Grant Associates

Michelle DeMartino – Founder & CEO, Bubbles & Mane, Experiential Salon, Spa & Boutique

Kamila Dottin – Director of Operations, Independent Drivers Guild

Power Team Award – Jade Duncan, Chief Operating Officer, The Nourish Spot Inc.

Power Team Award – Dawn Kelly, Founder & CEO, The Nourish Spot Inc.

Inspi-HER Award – Monique Edwards, Interim Director, Alstom

Jeehae Fischer – Executive Director, KAFSC (Korean American Family Service Center)

Stacey Gilbert – Senior External Relations Client Manager, The Port Authority of NY & NJ

50 Years of Distinguished Service Award – Yvette Greene, Executive Vice President of Program Management, Crescent Consulting

Eyeri Gonzalez – Owner & Executive Director, Early Bird Educational Centers

Beacon of Hope Award – Suzette Gordon, President and Chief Executive Officer, SCO Family of Services

Veronica Gordon – Mortgage Loan Originator, Meadowbrook Financial Mortgage Bankers, Corp.

Yanna M. Henriquez – Community Advocate, 100 Unite Here

Leslie Jacobs – Founder & CEO, The Jacobs Agency

Belinda Jain – Vice President, Customer Experience & Commercial, JFKIAT

Power Team Award – Luchia Dragosh, Emmy-Nominated Producer, Director & Supervising Producer, Queens Public Communications Corp. (QPTV)

Power Team Award – Madeline Johnson, Emmy-Nominated Producer, Director & Community Relations Coordinator, Queens Public Communications Corp. (QPTV)

Power Team Award – Lisa Gabberty-Rizzo, Business Administrator, Queens Public Communications Corp. (QPTV)

Power Team Award – Roslyn Nieves, Emmy-Nominated Producer, Director & Reporter, Queens Public Communications Corp. (QPTV)

Power Team Award – Noran Omar, Emmy-Nominated Producer & Video Journalist, Queens Public Communications Corp. (QPTV)

Power Team Award – Linlin Zhang, Business, Financial and Employee Services Manager, Queens Public Communications Corp. (QPTV)

Deborah Khan – Founder, TruBlue Home Service Ally

Dimitra Les – Director of Human Resources & Office Manager, The Black Car Fund

Stacey Lora – Vice President of Safety & Security, JFKIAT

Amy Louk – Senior Business Manager, New York & Atlantic Railway

Excellence in Education Award – Christine Mangino, President, Queensborough Community College, CUNY

Workforce Impact Award – Nancy Martinez, Executive Director, New York Career Training School, LLC

Renee McWilliams – Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Rockaway Development & Revitalization Corporation

Woman in Aviation Award – Suzette Noble, Chief Executive Officer, LaGuardia Gateway Partners

Helen O’Reilly – Chief Legal Counsel, SCO Family of Services

Blanca J. Ramirez – President and CEO, Comunilife

Sara Rennert – Executive Director, Ridgewood YMCA

Community Advancement Award – Patricia Robinson, Chief Administrative Officer, Greater Jamaica Development Corporation

Social Entrepreneurship Award – Dianna Rose, Principal, Dianna Rose & Associates

Anila A. Siddiqi, M.D. – Psychiatrist and Geriatrician, NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens

Caribbean Impact Award – Cecilia Solozano-Bahr, Manager – Commercial/Contract Management, Alstom

Visionary Vanguard Award – Michelle Stoddart, Senior Vice President of Community Development and Public Affairs, Resorts World New York City

Natasha Lelia Turner, ACE – Project Management, JFK Redevelopment Program, The Port Authority of NY & NJ

Family Legacy Award – The Vallone Family

Shenna Vaughn – Co-founder, Vaughn Bentley Creative LLC

Cecilia Venosta-Wiygul – Executive Director, Center for the Women of New York

Tiffany Victoria – Founder, The Victorious Foundation & Victorious Consulting NY LLC

Angela Wambugu Cobb – Vice President for Institutional Advancement, SUNY Old Westbury

Woman in Aviation Award – Palmina Whelan, Capital Program Director, The New Terminal One at JFK

Natasha Wilson – Founder & CEO, NOW Production

LaShea Woodson – Director of Operations, Connective Strategies Associates Inc.

Simone L. Yearwood – Dean of the School of Arts and Humanities, Queens College

Eileen Yingling Zhang – CEO, Advanced-Integrity Wealth Strategies Inc.

Learn more about these incredible women at PowerWomenQNS.com. Nominate, sponsor and buy tickets for future events at SchnepsEvents.com.